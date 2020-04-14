Norwalk installs winners of City Council election

NORWALK — In a meeting streamed to residents via the internet April 7, the city installed City Council members elected March 3 and took formal steps to implement a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase approved by voters. City officials were hoping the sales tax increase would raise $7 million a year in additional revenue, but that was before the coronavirus caused many businesses to close within the past month.

In separate action April 6, the Planning Commission approved plans for a 60-unit apartment complex for veterans and veterans who are or have been homeless.

New City Council members elected March 3 were current Mayor Margarita Rios and newcomers Ana Valencia, a member of the Norwalk-La Mirada School Board; and former council member Rick Ramirez.

Councilwoman Jennifer Perez was selected mayor for the coming year by her colleagues while Councilman Tony Ayala moved into the vice mayor chair.

Normally the vice mayor would be promoted to the mayor’s seat, but that position the past year was held by Luigi Vernola, who was defeated March 3. Councilman Leonard Shryock did not seek re-election.

In other action April 7, the council formally told City Manager Jesus Gomez, via a resolution, to execute agreements with the state Department of Tax and Fee Administration to implement the sales tax increase.

In a written report to the council, Finance Director Jana Stuard said the city is required to ask the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to collect and process the additional tax revenues to the city.

The city also hired a consulting firm, Hinderliter, De Llamas and Associates, to provide ongoing review and audit of businesses within the city to identify and correct unreported transactions and sales tax payments and distribution errors to capture unrealized revenue for the city.

The principals of the consultant firm are former city managers. The firm is utilized by many other area cities to track sales tax revenue.

Hinderliter, De Llamas and Associates will be paid $100 a month by the city plus 25% of new sales tax received by the city as a result of recovery work performed. The percentage payments will come as a result of new revenues from audited businesses and not from the new sales tax revenues realized by the passage of Measure P, Stuard said in her report.

She estimated that the tax hike would be implemented in late summer or October.

City Clerk Theresa Devoy presided over the nomination and election of the new mayor, who took over for the vice mayor nomination,

Devoy noted that because Shryock and Vernola are no longer council members, the terms of their representatives on the Planning Commission — Scott Collins and Victor Juan, Jr., respectively — have expired.

Valencia named Gerald Bueno as her Planning Commission representative while Ramirez appointed Gabe Garcia.

The old Planning Commission, in a special streamed meeting April 6, approved a request by Tony Abboud of Florence Homes for a density bonus to allow construction of a four-story, 60-unit apartment complex for veterans, especially those who are or have been homeless on a 1.5-acre site at the corner of Pioneer Boulevard and Foster Road.

The 15-unit bonus allows construction of the 60 units as only 45 are allowed under Norwalk zoning law.

Collins and Juan joined Commission Chair Rosa Barragan and Commissioners Linda Lopez and Kim Apodaca in the unanimous vote on the project.

The plan now goes to the City Council for final approval, commission secretary Ruth Hoffman said. No date has been set for the council action, Hoffman added.

The $3.8 million complex on the city-owned site is tentatively set for construction in 2023 and occupancy in 2024. It will be operated by Mercy Housing California, a nationwide nonprofit organization with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Denver.

Mercy Housing will lease the city-owned site for 75 years and pay $1 a year.

Twenty of the units and supportive services will be for veterans who have experienced or are homeless, under the plan approved by the council earlier this year.

