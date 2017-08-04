Norwalk joins list of cities banning marijuana

NORWALK — The City Council Aug. 1 called for a complete ban of commercial marijuana operations in the city, as allowed by Proposition 64, the November 2016 state initiative in which voters approved the recreational use of marijuana and allowed cities to either permit and tax such businesses or ban them.

The vote was 5-0 with no council comment to approve an ordinance on first reading and have staff return at a future meeting for final action on the law with appropriate resolutions and documents of exemption, also formal notification to the state.

No one spoke for or against the ordinance at the public hearing.

Bing H. Hyun, economic development manager, said city staff also will report back on possible regulations for indoor cultivation in private homes of up to six plants and the personal possession of six grams of the substance for those 21 and older, two things allowed under the state proposition.

“Cities may institute reasonable regulations for indoor cultivation,” Hyun said. “Staff intends to bring forward a separate ordinance to provide regulations for personal indoor cultivation.”

An ordinance for marijuana businesses must be enacted by Jan. 1, when the state law formally takes effect.

The council action ends a moratorium on marijuana permits and places Norwalk with Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier in such a ban. Cerritos also has proposed regulations for indoor cultivation, Hyun said.

Bellflower is expected to act Aug. 14 with an ordinance permitting commercial marijuana operations and taxing them.

The Norwalk Municipal Code currently prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries and commercial marijuana activity, such as cultivation, processing, sales and transportation, Senior Planner Beth Chow in a report to the council.

She noted that on Nov. 1, 2016, in anticipation of the passage of Proposition 64, the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance which established a 45-day moratorium on permits for commercial non-medical marijuana activity in the city and a prohibition on permits for outdoor marijuana cultivation at private residences.

That ordinance was extended for 10 months Dec. 6, 2016 and would have expired Oct. 31, Chow said. It could have been extended another year under state law.

Proposition 64 says state licensing authorities will begin issuing licenses to marijuana businesses beginning Jan. 1. Those businesses must have both a state and local permit to operate.

All existing medical marijuana regulations (now banned) will be integrated into the newly amended section and the existing prohibitions will remain in place, Chow said.

“Fundamentally, the Norwalk ordinance prohibits activities at each step of the supply chain for commercial marijuana activity under the state licensing framework,” she said. “Further, the ordinance prohibits the outdoor cultivation of marijuana on a private residence.”

However, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act provides that it shall not be a violation of local law for a manufacturer of marijuana accessories to possess, transport, purchase or otherwise obtain small amounts of cannabis and cannabis products as necessary to conduct research and development related to the cannabis accessories, Chow noted.

The catch-all exception would ensure that the city is not prohibiting activities that are preempted from prohibiting pursuant to state law, she added.

However, outdoor growth of marijuana, even at a private home, can be banned, Chow added.

Making a case to prohibit outdoor cultivation at private residences, she said as marijuana plants begin to flower, and for a period of two months or more the plants produce a unique odor, offensive to many people and detectable far beyond property boundaries.

“This odor can have the effect of encouraging theft by alerting persons to the location of the plants and creating a risk of burglary, robbery or armed robbery of the plants and creating the potential for violent acts related to such criminal activity,” Chow said.

Concerning the ban of commercial marijuana use in Norwalk, Chow said: “Criminal activity has been connected to commercial marijuana activity and in cases of medical marijuana dispensaries and is likely to be duplicated once non-medical marijuana commercial activity begins in 2018,” she said.

Another issue related to commercial marijuana activity relates to banking. Because marijuana is illegal in the eyes of the federal government, many operators are effectively locked out of the banking industry, and the industry is largely cash based. With large amounts of cash, those establishments are a greater target for crime, she added.

But she pointed out that if a city prohibits commercial cultivation, retail sales or outdoor cultivation on private residences, the city will not be eligible to obtain certain grants from the state for local law enforcement. Grant funds would be taken from the state excise tax on retail cannabis sales and commercial cultivation.

The Norwalk ordinance does not address issues related to the legal possession and use of marijuana, which are covered by state law.

Proposition 64 rules state that users must be 21 or older and may not smoke the substance in public buildings, at parks or near schools, churches and other locations where children may gather.

Environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act is not needed as the Norwalk law imposes greater limitations on uses and activities than the state and will thereby serve to eliminate potential significant adverse environmental impacts, Chow said.