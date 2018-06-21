Norwalk’s Green Line Station adds $3 parking fee

By Arnold Adler

Contributing Writer

NORWALK — Officials of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority are hoping that a new $3 daily parking fee at the Green Line Station will solve two problems: a lack of parking for commuters and the resulting parking overflow on surrounding residential streets.

“Wherever you have free parking, you attract a lot of vehicles,” said Frank Ching, the MTA’s deputy executive officer for parking, planning and development.

The large fenced lot extends from the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway south to Foster Road along the west side of Studebaker Road.

In a report to the Norwalk City Council June 19, Ching said that despite the lot’s 1,894 spaces, commuters often find no place to park and go outside the station’s walls and fences onto residential streets.

He said he didn’t know if the non-commuter parkers were area residents or employees of nearby businesses, but the fee had already made a difference by June 19, the second day of the levy.

Commuters are being surveyed but after the first two days reaction has been positive, said Shannon Hamelin, senior manager for transportation and planning.

“Commuters don’t have to come early to find a place and sleep in their cars for several hours until their trains leave. The lot is often filled by 6 a.m.,” he said.

Ching said the fee was established after months of study and public meetings.

He explained that commuters may check in and pay the fee at a kiosk or online. MTA employees monitor the lot and check license plates to make sure the vehicle owner has paid.

Councilwoman Margarita Rios said she fears for the safety of drivers who park their cars outside the walls or fences and walk to the entrance, sometimes walking on a section of the freeway.

Ching said the MTA will reach out to commuters explaining the new policy and assuring them that “We hope to have parking spaces available [for commuters] at all times.”

Questioned by Rios on commuters who reach the station on bicycles, Ching said bicyclists will not be charged. But there is a limited space to park bicycles. More space will be considered.

Hamelin said the two entrances to the lot will not be gated, saying, “we don’t want to slow down traffic to and from the lot.”

Norwalk’s Metrolink Station, several miles to the east at Imperial and Bloomfield, would be affected by the state’s planned high-speed rail line, expected to run through the city as well as neighboring Santa Fe Springs from San Francisco to San Diego.

In a separate action June 19, the council renewed its contract with Mott MacDonald to advise the two cities on the status of the high-speed rail project, to discuss issues and provide engineering services and environmental reports should the state line use the Metrolink Station, as expected.

The firm was hired for two years in June 2016.

The fee is estimated at $500,000, through Dec. 31, to be reimbursed by the High-Speed Rail Authority, said Deputy City Manager Gary DiCorpo.

Norwalk City Manager Jesus Gomez said the firm also meets with other affected cities south of Union Station in Los Angeles.