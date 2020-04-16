NUMBERS TELL THE STORY: County supervisors seek complete COVID-19 demographic data

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — A motion to examine, expedite and expand demographic data on the impact the coronavirus is having on minority and impoverished communities was approved April 14 by the county Board of Supervisors.

At the same time, the board also approved an amendment by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to immediately start efforts to expand the range of the data that would be collected and to accelerate the timeline for analyzing it by collecting data across all testing sites and providing weekly updates.

The motion originally called for a report to be submitted within 30 days. After Ridley-Thomas asked for a seven-day turnaround and heard Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer’s comments on the work involved, the board settled on two weeks. The first report is expected April 28.

The motion to collect full racial and ethnic data, including a breakdown by age groups and socioeconomic status, was co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and board Chair Kathryn Barger, and originally called for a report to the board within 30 days.

“It is critical that Los Angeles County collect comprehensive data at all points of intervention, including testing, gathering of results, and treatment,” Ridley-Thomas said. “We must have real-time demographic and socioeconomic data so that we can identify particularly vulnerable populations and allocate resources where they are needed most.”

Based on Ridley-Thomas’ motion, researchers will also seek data specific to essential employees who have continued to work with the public at critical businesses like grocery and drug stores.

Blacks, Native Americans and Latinos suffer underlying health conditions that make COVID-19 infections more serious, including heart disease, diabetes, asthma, obesity and hypertension, making them more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus or requiring hospitalization once exposed.

Ferrer, who has become the face of the county’s health care response to the coronavirus, began releasing some preliminary data last week showing a slightly higher rate of death among black and other minority county residents, but she highlighted the challenges involved in gathering good numbers.

So far, Ferrer has only been able to report preliminary race and ethnicity data.

On April 15, the Department of Public Health identified 10,496 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 402 deaths. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 330 people or 88% of the cases; 34% were Latino, 31% were White, 17% were Asian, 15% were black, and 2% identified with other races.

Despite an order from the health officer obligating testing sites to maintain data on race and ethnicity, Ferrer said the county has little control over how forms are filled out at commercial testing labs recruited to help.

“We’ve had very little success around gathering accurate information around testing,” Ferrer said. “The best we’ve been able to do to date is looking at zip code data. [We are] trying really hard to make sure that we’re not using the difficulty of getting data as an excuse for not understanding the issue.”

The department is working to gather data not only on access to testing but also rates of hospitalization and mortality rates across racial and ethnic groups.

A COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Willowbrook became the first in the county to collect detailed demographic data from its inception, according to Ridley-Thomas.

The university’s president said data gathering is critical.

“The stakes are too high not to collect this data to inform public health interventions and health policy,” CDU President and CEO David M. Carlisle said.

“As you know, this information is vital to ensuring that our resources are not only appropriately and equitably distributed, but also tailored to serve the communities most in need,” Ridley-Thomas said. “Consistent with [the Health Department’s] vision for the Center for Health Equity, I am certain that this data can inform our long-term strategies to minimize health disparities during and after this immediate crisis.”

The numbers reported by the county April 15 were not what authorities hoped. There were 42 new confirmed deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19. That is the largest increase in new deaths surpassing the previous day’s count.

Over the last 48 hours, there were 1,142 new cases of which 24 people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40. Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions. Eleven people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 had no reported underlying health conditions. There were three deaths reported in Long Beach and another three deaths in Pasadena, cities which have their own health departments.

As of April 15, 2,704 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (26% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in the county, with testing results available for almost 67,500 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

Ferrer said slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that residents adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households.

“Containing the virus will slow the spread,” she said. “Safer at home is a significant way to flatten the curve.”

Ferrer said she, like others, is “anxious to start our recovery planning” and is thinking “what recovery will look like in L.A. County.”

“We have to start figuring out how to get more people back to work,” she said. “Things will be different. Physical distance will be important for recovery.”

Ferrer speculated when retail shops open, there will probably be limits on how many people can be in a store at one time, events may be spectator free and trails and bike paths may need to be one-way.

“Handwashing and face coverings will still be required at all public spaces to maintain and slow the spread,” Ferrer said. “Some may even take peoples’ temperature. The goal is to get as many people back to work as possible.”

The current health officer order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post-physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited.