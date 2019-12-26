O. J. Simpson prosecutor to defend Ed Buck

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Political donor Ed Buck is preparing for the fight of his life. The former political activist is facing a possible life in prison sentence and has retained the services of famed prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Christopher Darden.

Darden gained national attention in 1995 as part of the prosecution team in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Buck, 65, was arrested Sept. 17 and indicted on federal charges of providing methamphetamine that led to the overdose deaths of Gemmel Moore in 2017 and Timothy Dean in January 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also charged Buck with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed. Buck also faces state charges for distributing methamphetamine, battery and operating a drug house.

If convicted of the federal charges, Buck could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life without parole. The state charges carry a maximum sentence of 5 years and 8 months in state prison.

According to a 22-page complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, Buck, a wealthy white entrepreneur known for his political contributions, lured poor and financially vulnerable black gay men to his apartment with promises of “party and play” — sex and drug use in exchange for money — then injected them with doses of methamphetamine that led 10 of them to overdose, two fatally.

Moore, 26, was found dead in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment on the morning of July 27, 2017. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s report, sex toys, syringes with brown residue, glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a “piece of crystal-like substance were found in Buck’s apartment.

A similar scene was found 18 months later when Dean, 55, was found dead in Buck’s apartment last January.

In both cases, the county district attorney declined to press charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Buck was finally arrested after, according to the U.S. Attorney’s complaint, he “personally and deliberately” administered a large dose of meth to a 37-year-old man identified as Joe Doe. The man left to seek medical treatment, but returned to Buck’s apartment on Sept. 11, at which time authorities say Buck gave him “two dangerously large” doses of meth. Buck then allegedly tried to stop Doe from seeking help, but the alleged victim escaped and called 911 from a nearby gas station.

The U.S. Attorney’s affidavit outlines Buck’s pattern of soliciting men for sex in exchange for drugs and money. The documents show Buck had engaged in dangerous sexual fetishes for years.

Prosecutors accused him of manipulating homeless black men and sex workers to do drugs for his pleasure, often at risk to their own safety. Several claimed Buck injected them while they were sleeping, and two described incidents that amounted to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to court records.

Darden is no stranger to high-profile controversial cases involving race. During the O.J. Simpson trial, some African Americans who believed Simpson was innocent called Darden a “traitor” to his race and an “Uncle Tom.”

Earlier this year, Darden joined the defense team in the high profile case of Eric Holder. Holder is accused of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of Hussle’s Marathon clothing store following a heated dispute in which Holder was accused of being a snitch. Darden withdrew from Holder’s case after he and his family received death threats on social media.

Social activist Jasmyne Cannick, who worked closely on behalf of the family and friends of Moore and Dean and Buck’s other alleged victims, sees Darden’s representation of Buck as a poor choice.

“I have no problem whatsoever going hard on Christopher Darden,” Cannick said in a recent Facebook post. “I don’t care if he’s another black man.

“In fact, like before, this is another example of his sorry choices in clients as a criminal defense attorney. As we say, it’s on.”

For his part, Darden confirmed he was representing Buck, but refrained from further comment.

“That’s all I can say today,” he said. “I haven’t received any discovery yet, so that’s all I can say.”

Court records show Darden replaced Buck’s deputy public defender, Claire Simonich, on Dec. 5.

Buck’s federal trial is scheduled to begin next Nov. 4.