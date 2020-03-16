Officials ask restaurants to stop dine-in services

LOS ANGELES — Health officials have confirmed 25 more cases of coronavirus, bringing Los Angeles County’s total to 94, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said the city would comply with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close all bars as officials prepared to use Dockweiler RV Park south of LAX as a quarantine zone.

Fifteen of the 94 cases are “likely due to community transmission,” the county health department said.

The cases announced March 16 include one with an unidentified source of exposure, three cases stemming from recent travel, two cases of health-care workers exposed in a health-care setting, four who had close contact with a confirmed case, and five that are pending more investigation.

“We anticipate more cases and increased community spread as more testing occurs,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director. “We are asking everyone to expect more social distancing requirements as more cases are identified. Please do not call 911 to request testing for COVID-19 and please do not go to our emergency rooms unless you are seriously ill and require emergency care.

“If you have respiratory illness and want to know if you should be tested for COVID-19, it is best to call your health care provider or, if you don’t have a provider, call 2-1-1 for help finding a clinician near you,” she said. “Our health care providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our health care system and other service providers.”

The health department will notify people who may have had close personal contact with the confirmed patients, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, Ferrer said.

Newsom announced March 15 that six people in the state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of those confirmed to have been infected in the state has risen to 338, a 14% increase from the prior day.

Newsom unveiled extraordinary measures at a news conference beyond just the bar closures. Restaurants were directed to reduce their capacity by roughly half, and all state residents older than 65 were told to self-quarantine in their homes.

Garcetti was supportive of the latest measures, and issued a statement reiterating the governor’s message.

“Everything we do right now will determine the outcome of this crisis, and we can save lives if we stay calm, care for one another, and take forceful steps to protect our communities,” Garcetti said in the statement.

“That’s why we must follow the guidelines laid out by Gov. Newsom, build on them for local needs, and put the health and safety of the most vulnerable above all else. Los Angeles has weathered enormous challenges before, and our strength and resilience are this city’s most powerful assets.”

When pressed about whether he was prepared to enforce the order, Newsom said he didn’t think it would come to that, and expressed confidence that the public, businesses and local governments would follow the directive.

The governor made it clear, however, that he has the authority to enforce the order if necessary.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the first case of COVID-19 within the department was confirmed March 15 in one of its Pacific Division supervisors. The supervisor exhibited flu-like symptoms March 5, was sent home and tested for COVID-19, which came back positive. He is improving and expects to make a full recovery, the LAPD said in a statement.

Officials also announced March 15 that a police officer at Los Angeles International Airport tested positive. County health officials were working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with the officer. The county Health Department was conducting thorough interviews to determine who else may be at risk, LAX said in a statement.

Two other LAX workers have also tested positive for coronavirus. Both checked arriving passengers for signs of the coronavirus and worked at the same quarantine station.

County officials, meanwhile, are planning to use Dockweiler RV Park, an area on the beach just south of LAX, as a coronavirus isolation zone for people who are ordered to quarantine or isolate but are not sick enough to be hospitalized, especially those who are homeless or visiting the area with nowhere else to stay.

The area is under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County, but the nearby city of El Segundo warned the public not to go north of 12505 Vista Del Mar, where the Youth Center and Beach Cafe are located. About 25 RVs have been set up, with 25 more being delivered each day and a plan to have all in place by March 19, according to a bulletin sent to El Segundo city staff.

Beginning March 16, Los Angeles County closed all of its buildings, including libraries and museums because of the coronavirus, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said. County hospitals and clinics will remain open, she added. It’s not yet known how long the closures will remain in effect.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County also began scaling back operations with a view to establishing social distancing in all of its 38 courthouses to avoid the spread of the corona virus.

As part of the new measures, no new jurors will be summoned for any civil or criminal jury trials for the next 30 days, and the trial judge for any jury trial in session may exercise his or her discretion to either continue the trial or declare a mistrial.