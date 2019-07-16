Oldest daughter of Nipsey Hussle is subject of custody fight

LOS ANGELES — Three of Nipsey Hussle’s relatives and his former girlfriend, the mother of the slain rapper’s 10-year-old daughter, will continue trying to reach an agreement on the mother’s request to regularly see her daughter, the woman’s attorney said after a closed court hearing July 15.

Lawyer Larry Lewellyn said progress was made in discussions between lawyers for both his client, Tanisha Foster, and Hussle’s family members as the parties continue their negotiations regarding the girl, Emani, ahead of the next court hearing on Aug. 29. He said the best interests of the child will remain paramount.

“I think there was satisfaction on both sides of the table,” Lewellyn said.

However, Foster, who emerged from the courtroom prior to her attorney, looked frustrated and she walked alone down the courthouse hallway.

Emani was present in court and sat with her paternal grandmother, Angelique Smith, and her aunt, Samantha Smith.

Samantha Smith filed the original guardianship petition and the girl has been living with her since the rapper’s death. Samantha Smith was recently joined by her brother, Samuel Asghedom, and Angelique Smith as all seek to be named co-guardians of the girl, but no ruling was made.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan closed the hearing to the public because the case involved issues concerning the welfare of a minor.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, also left behind a 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, with longtime girlfriend Lauren London.

The 33-year-old Grammy Award-nominated performer and entrepreneur was killed March 31 in a shooting outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, is accused of killing Hussle and injuring two other men. He is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with two counts of attempted murder.

Wave Wire Services