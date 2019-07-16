Entertainment Lead Story Local News West Edition

Oldest daughter of Nipsey Hussle is subject of custody fight

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services 174 Views

LOS ANGELES — Three of Nipsey Hussle’s relatives and his former girlfriend, the mother of the slain rapper’s 10-year-old daughter, will continue trying to reach an agreement on the mother’s request to regularly see her daughter, the woman’s attorney said after a closed court hearing July 15.

Lawyer Larry Lewellyn said progress was made in discussions between lawyers for both his client, Tanisha Foster, and Hussle’s family members as the parties continue their negotiations regarding the girl, Emani, ahead of the next court hearing on Aug. 29. He said the best interests of the child will remain paramount.

“I think there was satisfaction on both sides of the table,” Lewellyn said.

However, Foster, who emerged from the courtroom prior to her attorney, looked frustrated and she walked alone down the courthouse hallway.

Emani was present in court and sat with her paternal grandmother, Angelique Smith, and her aunt, Samantha Smith.

Samantha Smith filed the original guardianship petition and the girl has been living with her since the rapper’s death. Samantha Smith was recently joined by her brother, Samuel Asghedom, and Angelique Smith as all seek to be named co-guardians of the girl, but no ruling was made.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan closed the hearing to the public because the case involved issues concerning the welfare of a minor.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, also left behind a 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, with longtime girlfriend Lauren London.

The 33-year-old Grammy Award-nominated performer and entrepreneur was killed March 31 in a shooting outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, is accused of killing Hussle and injuring two other men. He is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with two counts of attempted murder.

Wave Wire Services

Pluria

Related Articles
Culver City Edition Lead Story Northeast Edition West Edition

City has Vision Zero when it comes to traffic deaths

Posted on Author Anne Artley, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — In Los Angeles, traffic is more than a common annoyance. Not only do congested city streets lead to long commutes for workers, but the congested streets are deadly, too. Last year, 260 people died in traffic-related incidents in the city, the highest per capita of any major city in the nation, according Read More…
Lead Story National & World News Politics

Obama gives clearer view of post-White House life

Posted on Author Kevin Liptak, CNN

WASHINGTON — When President Barack Obama‎ sat down Monday with the outgoing late-night host David Letterman, he joked the two would play dominoes together in their upcoming retirements. But if Obama’s ever-more active planning for his post-presidential days is an indication, a quiet life of shuffleboard and early-bird specials doesn’t appear in the works. After Read More…
Lead Story National & World News Politics

President Obama sells optimism in State of the Union address

Posted on Author Stephen Collinson, CNN

WASHINGTON — Putting aside a sudden crisis with Iran, President Barack Obama Tuesday urged Americans in his final State of the Union address to reject the politics of tribalism and fear that have rocked the campaign to find his successor and to build a “clear-eyed, big-hearted” and “optimistic” nation. Delivering his annual report to the Read More…