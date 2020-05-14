ON THE MONEY: It’s not about the prediction, it’s about the preparation

By John Grace

Contributing Columnist

Back in December, I put the odds of a recession at 30%. In January, I raised those odds to 80% and in March I increased the odds to 100%.

Things are changing so fast it’s challenging, but not impossible, to stay on the ball. Unfortunately, here in America, we do not learn from history and most of us hate math.

Now, math is a four-letter word we should not only use, but become very comfortable with the habit of using. And when we don’t learn from history, that’s the perfect recipe not to have learned a thing, leaving us to repeat history again and again.

Recession is a word we don’t like and depression is a word we fear. According to me, you don’t need to see the future to prepare for it. In fact, it’s not about the prediction, it’s all about the preparation. Prepare now for the good, the bad and the unforeseen.

When we look at history we can see that unemployment hit 25% in the U.S in 1933, but that milestone occurred four years after the 1929 stock market crash. With COVID-19, unemployment could top 32% in the second quarter as 47 million workers are laid off amid the outbreak.

In the Great Depression, it took four years to get to staggering unemployment numbers from the same source and at the rate we are going we could see similar, if not even more staggering statistics, in about three months. Things are changing just about every nano-second.

There are scores of talking heads that want you to believe in something they love to call a V-Shaped recovery. While I hope they are right in their identical forecasts, I prefer to look at the whole picture.

As Col. George Patton put it, “If everybody is thinking the same thing, then somebody isn’t thinking.”

Please keep in mind that globally there are more people 65 and older than 5 and younger. These are unprecedented times. The world’s population is aging while many countries’ birth rates fail to keep up. It’s time to see things the way they are. Not the way we might fantasize.

Hopefully it’s a nice and smooth V-Shaped recovery. But the recovery shape may be something that looks more like a W, or a U, or a Swoosh. Or an L-Shaped recovery.

That is the one that captures my attention. Particularly since what I will call an L-Shaped recovery has occurred no less than twice in our history.

After the Great Depression, it took 25 years for the stock market to get back to even and 40 years for New York City real estate to get back to its high water mark. Please keep in mind that if you were an adult in the early 20s back then, your life expectancy was mid-50s, so the same adults were deceased long before their assets experienced full recovery. Which means, they probably died with regret. Regret is the gift that just keeps on giving.

More recently in the late 1980s we were convinced the country across the Pacific called Japan was going to overtake these United States of America in rising to the top spot in gross domestic product. We were convinced they were masters of the universe.

Then something caused Japan to stall out about New Year’s Eve, 1989 with both the Nikkei 225 and Japanese residential real estate. Japan’s Nikkei hit a high of 38,916 on Dec. 29, 1989. It was a milestone that proved to be the last hurrah of the country’s asset-inflated bubble economy, a period of ostentatious consumption and overconfidence in the infallibility of Japan, Inc.,” wrote Justin McCurry.

The Nikkei 225 traded at 19,619 this May 1.

Residential real estate prices appear to have peaked in Japan around 1991 and home prices were not expected to fully recover until 2025, according to CNBC. That, of course, was before COVID-19 took on the world.

What this means is that it’s now 30 years later and neither the Japanese stock market, nor their residential real estate market have gotten back to even. Go ahead, try to wrap your mind around those stark realities happening on your watch.

With those two L-Shaped recovery examples it is reasonable to this observer that what has happened in the past could well happen here again, especially in this new reality we know as COVID-19.

Here’s what I am saying. Do not be complacent. Do not get high on the hopium that everything is going to be just the way it was. Certainly not anytime soon.

Instead, hope for the best as you simultaneously prepare for the worst. When the data for the second quarter hits, it won’t be pretty. It will be pretty ugly.

John L. Grace is president of Investor’s Advantage Corp, a Los Angeles-area financial planning firm that has been helping investors manage wealth and prepare for a more prosperous future since 1979. His On the Money column runs monthly in The Wave.