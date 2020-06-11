ON THE MONEY: ‘Spend baby, spend’ has just about come to an end

The global stock market has appeared to melt up dramatically on the hopes for a COVID-19 virus as well as a resurgence of consumer spending.

After big gains from the March 23 lows, we do not believe the stock market is reflecting reality yet and there may be more pain on the way. Markets are pricing a V-shaped recovery; everyone’s coming back to work, and this is going to turn out fine. Happy days are here again, right?

Quite frankly, at my firm we don’t think it’s going to be that easy. There are at least two headwinds that have yet to be accounted for.

First, a tariff war resurgence would be a direct hit to the market. Second, not looking at the pandemic, a second wave of company defaults could become particularly problematic. There may not be much of a recovery, which could mean that not missing out investors are falling into a classic market trap that has historically preceded a further meltdown.

The pandemic has largely been isolated and neutralized because of all the monetary policy support that the Fed has provided.

Another way to put it, the world’s central banks have thrown every kitchen sink into play they can put their hands on to forestall a recession, that may well be under way, and a depression.

It may all turn out to be much ado about nothing. Not much different than bringing a water pistol to a super soaker thunderstorm fight.

Invesco’s Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper warned on Memorial Day the coronavirus is not the biggest threat to the market. Hooper described on CNBC that flaring U.S.-China trade tensions potentially doing the most harm to stocks.

Thanks to the Fed’s monetary policy support, the economy has been decoupled from the stock market. Hooper offered that “in late 2018 and 2019 the tariff war was very, very problematic. It created a big headwind for stocks and a bigger headwind for the overall economy. That could be happening again this time around.”

Famed economist David Rosenberg described his bearish market prediction on Bloomberg TV early in June highlighting, “the permanent loss of jobs, and overvalued market, a huge increase in savings, and blown out yield spreads.”

This is where everything gets interesting. The U.S. savings rate soared to record heights as Americans hoarded more money than ever before, according to the New York Post May 29.

The personal savings rate reached a record 33% in April, up from just 12.7% in March, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the same day.

The rate, which tracks how much people save as a percentage of their disposable income, is the highest since the department started tracking savings in the 1960s and nearly double the previous record of about 17∞, set in 1975, from the same source.

For your family’s sake, let go of the habit of spend, baby, spend, America. Develop and maintain the habit of paying yourself first. Save no less than 10%-20% of every dollar you earn at the beginning of the month. Put your financial plan in place so that you know how much money you will need for 20 to 30 years after your last paycheck.

John L. Grace is president of Investor’s Advantage Corp, a Los Angeles-area financial planning firm that has been helping investors manage wealth and prepare for a more prosperous future since 1979. His On the Money column runs monthly in The Wave.