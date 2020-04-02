Local News West Edition

Organization provides fresh produce at Inglewood school

Posted on Author John W. Davis 802 Views

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Unified School District has partnered with the Social Justice Learning Institute to distribute 200 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables through May 5 to community members. 

The free, first-come first-served weekly Food Forward Community Distribution will take place at Hudnall Elementary School, 331 W. Olive St.

The next distribution will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 3.

Subsequent distributions are scheduled for every Friday while schools remain closed in Inglewood. 

“Our families just need to have access to food,” said D’Artagnan Scorza, founder and executive director of the Social Justice Learning Institute, who also is the president of the Inglewood school board. 

Social Justice Learning Center is a nonprofit organization focused on academic, food, environmental and housing justice in communities of color.

Scorza said access to fresh fruits and produce was already an issue for some families in Inglewood, especially those on limited or fixed income.

With the coronavirus causing people to stock up on certain items at grocery stores, Scorza said the program is more important now than ever. 

“It goes beyond healthy eating,” he said. “We’re just trying to make sure people have food.”

The produce has been donated from wholesale markets via Food Forward Inc,, a charity whose mission is to fight hunger and prevent food waste by rescuing fresh surplus produce and connecting it with people in need. 

Food Forward said it is the largest urban gleaning nonprofit in Southern California, rescuing more than 500,000 pounds of surplus produce each week from fruit trees, farmers markets and the Los Angeles Wholesale Produce Market. 

Scorza said food distributions have been going on for about two years in Inglewood.

Social Justice Learning Institute and Food Forward have a pre-existing monthly mobile food truck program at Morningside High School. 

However, with schools closed and the need urgent, that program was transitioned to a weekly program at Hudnall Elementary School. 

“We’re going to make sure we’re going to do everything we can for our community,” Scorza said. “We will do more if we can.” 

By John W. Davis

Contributing Writer


Pluria

