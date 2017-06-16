Paramount business fights AQMD abatement orders

PARAMOUNT — Operators of a company under fire for allegedly emitting odors into neighborhoods expressed dismay June 13 at regulators’ efforts to obtain an abatement order against the firm, saying the company has worked to control odors and claiming regulators haven’t provided details of any complaints.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced it has filed a petition seeking an order of abatement against Carlton Forge Works, 7743 E. Adams St., claiming the company “continues to be a frequent source of odors affecting the quality of life of many Paramount residents and school children.”

Luis Liu, general manager of Carlton Forge Works, said the company believes the alleged violations “are without merit.”

“We are disappointed that AQMD has chosen to pursue the petition as [we have] acted in good faith, cooperated with AQMD, and taken measures to minimize potential odors,” Liu said. “To date, [the company’s] ongoing efforts to seek information from AQMD on the odor complaints have gone unanswered. {Carlton Forge Works] will review the petition and respond in due course.”

Liu said the company has operated in Paramount for more than 80 years.

“Our facility employs approximately 350 people, the majority of whom live locally,” Liu said. “We take seriously our responsibility to our employees, the community and the environment while contributing to the regional economy.”

The AQMD Hearing Board, a panel that is independent of the agency, is expected to schedule a meeting on the issue in the coming weeks.

According to its website, Carlton Forge Works produces rolled rings and die forgings for “aerospace, gas turbine, industrial, commercial and nuclear industries.”

AQMD officials said the agency has received more than 190 odor complaints since early December, including some from people at nearby Lincoln Elementary School. Since Dec. 9, the AQMD has issued 17 violation notices to the company alleging nuisance odors, which it traced to the business’ grinding room and to an area near two of the facility’s gates, according to the agency.

AQMD officials noted that the company has stopped all outdoor grinding, sealed its grinding building and installed “high-efficiency filters” on the grinding building’s exhaust system, but the odors have persisted.

Under the proposed administrative order, the company could be required to take steps including the development of a wide-ranging odor-control plan and conducting a study of the feasibility of installing carbon scrubbers on all “bag houses” used for pollution controls.