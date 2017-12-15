Paramount School District makes Advanced Placement Honor Roll

PARAMOUNT — The Paramount Unified School District was named to the 2018 Advanced Placement Honor Roll on Dec. 6 for boosting access to AP courses to a broader number of students while maintaining or improving AP exam passing rates.

The College Board, which awards the honor, recognized just 34 California districts and 447 districts across the U.S. and Canada. Inclusion on the eighth annual AP Honor Roll was based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2015 to 2017.

“We’re ecstatic to be recognized by the College Board for the work we have done in Advanced Placement courses,” Paramount Unified School District Superintendent Ruth Pérez said. “We strongly believe that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive in college and career and our emphasis on AP is built upon our commitment to positioning our young people for success.”

The district continues to bolster its AP program, offering more than 16 courses to ensure students have access to college-preparatory coursework. For the 2016-17 school year, the district added its first ever AP Human Geography course.

When the most recent AP data was released, the district highlights included 48 students named AP Scholars, eight named scholars with honor and nine named scholars with distinction.

From 2013 to 2017, students in AP courses rose from 633 to 1,106 — a 61 percent increase.

Ninety-nine percent of AP Spanish Language and Culture students (143 of 145) passed their exam.

“Our positive data is a reflection of the hard work put in by students and educators who understand how these courses can enrich lives and improve futures,” Assistant Superintendent Ryan D. Smith said. “As the modern learner continues to evolve, we will continue to grow our programs to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our students.”

The Paramount Unified School District sent more than 730 graduates to college this fall. Participating in AP coursework can lead to college savings for families, as the typical student who scores a 3 or higher on two AP exams has the potential to save, on average, $1,779 at a public four-year college and more than $6,000 at a private institution.

“Our AP program is giving our students a path to reaching their dreams,” school board President Linda Garcia said. “I could not be prouder of our district for putting such an emphasis on AP and working so hard to achieve these wonderful results.”