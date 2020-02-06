PASTOR’S CORNER: Learning to pray effectively

Unknowingly, a certain percentage of us believers have a serious prayer problem.

One would think that if anyone on the planet has prayer down pat, it would be us; but alas, such is not the case. Consider the following scriptures in support of this observation: Paul tells us in Romans 8:26 that we ought to know what to pray for, but the reality is, many of us do not.

And James adds fuel to the fire in James 4:3 where he tells us that even though we pray to the Lord as we should, we frequently receive nothing because, as he puts it, “we ask amiss” meaning that our petitions to God are often selfish and motivated by our own lusts. The end results are prayers that are unheard and hence ineffective. So, what do we do? What’s the solution?

Any problem identified in scripture requires a scriptural solution. In this case, our solution begins with the wisdom of Paul found in Romans 15:4. In that verse Paul tells us that all Old Testament scriptures were written “for our learning.” In other words, the solution to our prayer problem can be found in the Old Testament, if we make the effort to search for it. Consider the following.

Numbers 14 describes the time in Jewish history when the Israelites refused to accept the minority report of Joshua and Caleb and, contrary to the wishes of God, decided not to enter into the land God had promised them. God was not happy about this turn of events and in verse 12, he told Moses “I will smite them with pestilence and disinherit them.”

Moses interceded for the people, ending his plea with these words, seen in verse 18, “the Lord is longsuffering, and of great mercy, forgiving iniquity and transgression.”

Lest we misunderstand, Moses was not reminding God of his nature; God was well aware of who he is; Moses was actually reminding himself of the nature of God, preparing for his final petition to God.

This petition is found in verse 19 where Moses got to the point with these words, “Pardon, I beseech thee, the iniquity of this people according to the greatness of thy mercy, and as thou hast forgiven this people, from Egypt even until now.” Moses accomplished his goal. In the following verse, God told him that “I have pardoned according to thy word.”

Moses got it right. He knew that his petition to God would be effective and that Israel would be forgiven. How did he know that? Because he had petitioned God based on his knowledge of God’s nature and his will. That’s the key to getting the answers to prayers that you want to hear.

The effectiveness of prayer is determined by the extent that we pray according to his nature and his will. This is only part of the solution. It pre-supposes that we have the required knowledge of God and his will, which most of us do not. That is the reason that many of our prayers go unanswered.

Many of us do not understand the impact that knowledge of the scriptures, beyond the means of salvation, has on the quality of everyday life. If we want to achieve a quality prayer life and life in general, Moses teaches us to increase our scriptural knowledge through a dedicated daily study program.

The results will be mind-blowing.

Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired LAPD lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist, 501 W. 80th St. in South Los Angeles. Pastor’s Corner is a religious column that looks at the relevancy of scripture in life today. The column appears monthly in The Wave and on its website, www.wavepublication.com.