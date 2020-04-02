PASTOR’S CORNER: Making a case for marriage contract

“Marriage is not a contract, it’s a covenant with God.”

That is a quote from an interview with a former supermodel who gave us her view on the nature of marriage. I suspect quite a few couples share her view, as there seems to be a proliferation of “married” people who do not think it necessary to apply for a marriage license from the authorities before jumping the broom.

I’ve heard a number of them say “what good is that piece of paper to us? We’re just as married without it in God’s view.” That piece of paper could solve a multitude of legal problems if the legality of one’s marriage ever becomes an issue. The license is the only evidence that proves the authenticity of any claim of a legal marriage.

If one claims to be married and cannot produce a license, that serves as evidence that the law was violated, which has an impact on the second part of the claim; that God sees us as “married” when we have a ceremony and state our vows, but do not beforehand apply for and secure a marriage license as required by the laws of the state.

And what about those who do neither, state vows at a marriage ceremony nor secure a license, and just decide to live together as a married couple? What does God think about that kind of an arrangement? Scripture is clear that God desires a wedding ceremony. Remember the wedding at Cana? Jesus attended the party and replenished the wine barrels when they became empty.

Since he contributed to the celebration, rather than cleaning house as he did with the money changers in the temple, he must have approved of what was happening at the wedding. The scriptures are silent on whether a license was required before a wedding in Jesus’ day. We can only imply that it may have been, since a bill of divorcement was required to end a marriage.

But we do know that a license is required before a marriage in today’s society. The question before us then is whether it is a requirement in God’s view, even though a license to marry is not specifically addressed in scripture. Some may argue that if God is silent on the issue, then we are not bound by the civil law, and our supermodel is correct in her assessment of marriage.

Hold on a minute! The argument does not ring true if we abandon efforts to find a specific reference to our question and instead search for a general reference that may shed some light on our problem. Consider this quote from Romans 13:1, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God. The powers that be are ordained of God.”

In this text, Paul says that all civil laws, including the one we’re addressing, have been ordained by God and all earthly citizens are required to obey them just as we are required to obey all the laws of God. So we are never justified in disobeying any civil law. They should be viewed as if they came straight from God, which they in fact did.

Verse 2 of this passage speaks to those who choose to disobey.

“Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.”

So here’s the bottom line. If you want to do the marriage thing right, get the license first, then have a marriage ceremony. God will be pleased — no damnation!

Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired LAPD lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist, 501 W. 80th St. in South Los Angeles.Pastor’s Corner is a religious column that looks at the relevancy of scripture in life today. The column appears monthly in The Wave and on its website, www.wavepublication.com.