PASTOR’S CORNER: The plus side of affliction

The lawful, in spite of their lawfulness, suffer an abundance of afflictions in life. True or false?

That is an easy one; a no-brainer, as they say. Of course God would not allow those of us who obey his laws to encounter afflictions in life. So, this is a false statement, right?

If you agree, check out the first part of Psalm 34:19, and discover how wrong we can be. The answer is, true.

In this passage, God tells us that “many are the afflictions of the righteous.” The “righteous” are all those who God sees as just or lawful.

The key word in the passage, “afflictions,” needs to be understood to uncover what we lawful folks may experience daily. The dictionary defines the word as “a state of pain, distress or grief; and, a cause of mental or bodily pain.”

Afflictions can be mental or physical, and always include the element of pain. According to Strong’s Concordance, this pain manifests itself in feelings of distress, hurt, misery and sorrows brought on by adversity, trouble, wickedness or evil perpetrated on the lawful in life. In view of all this, why would anyone want the Christian life? Good question; let’s explore this.

Nowhere in the Holy Scriptures does God promise his people an affliction-free life. Conversely, neither does he teach us that affliction is a 24/7 circumstance. We all experience them to some degree (Matthew 24:9), but God promises that we do not have to face them all alone. He assures us that the battle is not ours, but rather it is his (2Chronicles 20:15). He has our backs, always.

We have to know and believe that when we are afflicted so is God (Isaiah 63:9). He feels what we feel and is well aware of what we are experiencing. Because this is true, he knows how to deliver us from our afflictions. He promises to do just that in the latter part of Psalm 34:19. But, one word of caution; he does not expect us to wait for him to move, we are responsible also.

Within the affliction arena, our responsibility is minimal. In James 5:13, God asks “is any among you afflicted? “ His answer is “let him pray.” This is our first responsibility; pray and seek God’s promise of deliverance from affliction, as he promised to do in Psalm 34:19. Our final responsibility, seen in 2Timothy 4:5, is simply to “endure afflictions.”

Enduring may seem difficult, especially since the pain of affliction can be nearly unbearable; but, it can be made more bearable if we pray, knowing that his promise of deliverance is a scriptural fact. Faith in God and his promises makes it easier.

The afflictions of life may seem to be totally negative, but such is not the case. They play a positive role in life in a supernatural that we may not be aware of. They enable us to seek God, as per Hosea 5:15; to learn God’s statutes (Psalm 119:71); to humble ourselves (2Chronicles 33:12); and to be purified (Isaiah 48:10). Read these for yourself.

Let’s learn to view afflictions and the accompanying pain in a new way. It’s not all bad. Look for the positives in your life that are sure to result from each experience.

Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired LAPD lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist, 501 W. 80th St. in South Los Angeles.

Pastor’s Corner is a religious column that looks at the relevancy of scripture in life today. The column will appear monthly in The Wave and on its website, www.wavepublication.com.