PASTOR’S CORNER: What does that scripture mean?

What does that mean? If you are a Bible reader, novice or student, you have probably asked yourself that question many times, as I have.

The answer to the question can be a long drawn out process depending on the scripture in question. Space will not allow a comprehensive answer here, but as a start, Jesus puts us on the right road in his parable of the sower, Luke 8:4-18.

Verse 4 begins by identifying to whom Jesus is speaking, “much people out of every city,” so it was meant for all people, not just his disciples. We find support in verse 8 where he exhorts with these words, “he that hath ears to hear, let him hear.” Hearing in the biblical sense includes the idea of understanding, so we all are capable of reading and understanding scripture.

In verse 18 of the parable Jesus issues one final exhortation, “take heed therefore how ye hear.” The word “how” means in what way, which implies that there are several ways of hearing scripture. The rest of the parable, verses 12-15, identifies four of those ways, which, in essence, translate into formed attitudes as one approaches the word of God.

Verse 12 describes those who approach the word with a cosmetic attitude. Their intent is to merely skim the surface of the word, focusing on what itsays rather than what it means. They can probably quote the verse verbatim, but are defenseless when, as the parable tells us, the Devil removes the word from their hearts.

In verse 13, Jesus describes those who, unknowingly, have developed an attitude of self-deception. Those are the people who hear the word, receive the word, and for a while believe the word, but are deceived into thinking that’s all they need to do. They are unaware they also need to be rooted in the word. As a result, in time they fall into temptation and backslide.

The attitude of inattentivenessis the focus in verse 14. Those are people who have heard only; who were not paying attention; who allowed the word to go in one ear and out the other; and who went back to business as usual afterward. They remain consumed by the world and its system. The world and its values continue to take precedence in their lives.

Verse 15 describes those who are enthusiastic about the word of God; those who are excited to acquire more and more knowledge; and have made study and efforts to understand a way of life. That is God’s preferred way of hearing. It is the only mode that leads to understanding; which expresses 2Timothy 2:15 sentiments; and that ensures the benefits found in 2Timothy 3:16.

So what does all this mean to you? If you are dissatisfied with your progress in gaining scriptural knowledge, this parable offers a way of evaluating your attitude as you read, study and hear. Strive for the attitude found in verse 15 where you will receive the maximum bang for your buck. Remember, God hasn’t given us his word to confuse us.

Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired LAPD lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist, 501 W. 80th St. in Los Angeles. Pastor’s Corner is a monthly religious column that looks at the relevancy of scripture to life today. The column appears on the first Thursday of each month in the Wave and its website, www.wavenewspapers.com