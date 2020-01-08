Lead Story National & World

Pentagon acknowledges Iran missile launch

Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. 

According to Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. 

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments.”

In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners, Hoffman said. “These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.” 

