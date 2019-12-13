Community East Edition Local News

Pico Rivera reorganizes, installs new council member

Posted on

PICO RIVERA — The City Council reorganized its leadership Dec.10 and also saw the first woman in eight years sworn in to serve as a council member. 

Council members elected Gustavo Camacho to serve as mayor and Councilman Raul Elias to serve as vice mayor. This is the second time in three years that Camacho been elected by his council colleagues to serve as mayor.

“I would like to thank my fellow councilmembers for instilling their trust and confidence in me and electing me mayor,” Camacho said. “I promise to do my best to be worthy of it and accept the challenges and responsibilities that this office and public service brings. 

“I am looking forward to working with each of my colleagues and our staff for the betterment of Pico Rivera and its residents. There is certainly a lot of work to be done.”

During the meeting, Monica Sanchez was sworn in as a new council member, becoming the first woman in eight years to serve on the council. Sanchez won a special election in November to serve the remainder of the term vacated by Bob Archuleta, who was elected to the state Senate in Niovember 2018.

Sanchez was sworn in by Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara.

 “I am humbled and honored to be the only woman serving on the city council in the past eight years,” Sanchez said. “I am particularly grateful to the residents who viewed my candidacy as viable and elected me based on my experience and views on priorities for the city.  

My previous experience as a city commissioner should serve me well as I roll up my sleeves and work with the mayor and my council colleagues to address to most pertinent issues facing our great city.”

