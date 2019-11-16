Plans revealed for hotel at Ivy Station project

CULVER CITY — The Ivy Station development team, which includes Lowe and AECOM-Canyon Partners, has revealed details for The Shay, a new six-story, 148-room boutique hotel that is a pivotal component of Ivy Station, a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use development currently under construction adjacent to the Expo Line station.

The Shay will be operated by Hyatt within the premium Destination Hotels brand, a collection of distinct, independently branded hotels, resorts and residences.

It will be located on the eastern edge of Ivy Station at the intersection of National and Washington boulevards. In addition to the hotel, the 5.2 acre -Ivy Station mixed-use development will include a 240,000-square-foot office building that has been leased to WarnerMedia to include West Coast offices of HBO, Cinemax, HBO Max and its WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, TNT, tbs and truTV.

Ivy Station also will feature 200 apartments, 50,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space, two acres of publicly accessible outdoor space, and 1,500 below-grade parking spaces, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by transit riders.

Ivy Station is at the epicenter of a burgeoning creative and media district in Culver City. Nearby studio space has been leased to Apple and Amazon, joining Sony Pictures Studios in the city.

“There is a gap in the market for an upscale hotel that takes advantage of the renaissance occurring in Culver City,” said Matt Walker, executive vice president of Lowe. “The Shay will have an engaging collection of dining experiences and gathering spaces plus a captivating rooftop deck with panoramic views of Downtown L.A., the Hollywood sign and Santa Monica Mountains. The hotel will appeal to the area’s numerous arts and creative industries, business groups, leisure visitors and residents.”

The Shay’s 148 contemporary guest rooms, with their creative, loft-like design, will respond to the needs of today’s travelers, offering multiple work-friendly spaces to keep guests connected and custom community programming. The Shay’s lobby will be a lively gathering place with a bar, an indoor fire pit, game room and the Box, an interactive work and leisure space.

A significant feature of The Shay’s design is its approximately 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting and ballroom space, including a 3,550-square-foot ballroom. There also will be 5,000 square feet of outdoor courtyard space where meetings and social events of varying sizes can take advantage of Southern California’s temperate climate.

“The Shay’s meeting and event space bring a new venue to Culver City and the greater Los Angeles area,” Walker said.

The Shay is only steps away from Ivy Station’s large landscaped outdoor area, which will be programmed with activities such as movie nights, art shows and concerts. With multiple points of access, the property encourages the public, transit riders, Ivy Station residents and employees to walk or bike through Culver City.

The Shay is named after inventor and entrepreneur Ephraim Shay, who created what was for many years the most widely used geared steam locomotive – called the Shay. In the early 20th Century, the Pacific Electric Railway Company connected Los Angeles to the coast and two lines crossed at a junction named Ivy Park, the area now known as Culver City.

The hotel was designed by KFA Architects, with Studio Collective creating the interiors. Construction is nearing completion and the opening of The Shay is anticipated in mid-2020.

