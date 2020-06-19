Post-COVID-19 mental health issues may be deadly

LOS ANGELES — Mental health professionals warn that the psychological aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic may be as devastating as the virus itself.

Rates of alcoholism, depression and suicide often spike after natural disasters and can catch communities off guard, particularly African-American communities where mental health issues have long been a source of shame and denial.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, African Americans are 10% more likely to experience serious psychological distress and seek treatment 13% less often than the U.S. average.

Dr. Vickie Mays, a clinical psychologist and a professor in the Department of Psychology at UCLA, has witnessed the toll trauma plays after a catastrophic event. After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, Mays coordinated a team to train people in evidence-based mental health approaches.

She also worked with public television station KCET to organize a call-in program for people traumatized by the civil unrest following the Rodney King verdict in 1992.

Mays worries that because African Americans don’t tend to think of their community engaging in suicide, many may be shocked and unprepared when it happens. The accumulated trauma following COVID-19 may drive the most unlikely person to take their own life.

“Why? Because they lost someone in this epidemic,” Mays said. “[Or] they lost their job in this epidemic. They’re losing their home.

“If you have experienced a number of losses in this COVID-19 and are worried about what your future looks like; if you feel that you can’t be successful going forward; that’s a great burden to have to live with and some people just can’t get past it.”

Seeking out treatment for mental health issues has always carried a stigma in the black community.

Retired psychiatrist Roland Jefferson treated hundreds of African-American clients over his 40-year career. He said that the African-American community’s aversion to psychiatrists and medical doctors predates the infamous Tuskegee experiment where blacks with syphilis were left untreated.

“When blacks were slaves and they were involved in the church, white owners made fun of that, deeming them witch doctors and diminishing their significance,” Jefferson said. “As the society progressed over the centuries, blacks just came to be very suspect, particularly of psychiatrists of whom they accused of being involved in mind control.”

Jefferson said in the 1970s, when there were only a handful of black psychiatrists, establishing a practice was very difficult.

“It’s almost like you had to drag them kicking and screaming to see a psychiatrist,” he said. “They just didn’t want that stigma attached to them. They would rather have a heart attack or something of that nature.”

Due to the current quarantine, the African Americans who were receiving mental health services prior to the COVID-19 and have limited or no computer or internet access are facing difficulties.

Dr. Jack Barbour, CEO of the Southern California Health and Rehabilitation Program (SCHARP), said he sees a lot of “fear and terror” among his clients. SCHARP contracts with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to provide services to 1,500 adults, transitional age youth in foster care and children.

SCHARP serves a predominantly African-American community that has many mental health problems — schizophrenia, the dual diagnoses of a major mental illness and substance abuse and when chronic medical conditions are factored in it results in a triple diagnoses. Financial limitations and limited access to health care also create barriers.

According to Barbour, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clients are much more fearful and anxious. There has been a marked increase in some of the psychotic symptoms.

He said SCHARP clients express that they feel caged in and hopeless. For those who were depressed before the pandemic, their depression has increased, because they are isolated. The depression leads to difficulty in concentrating, getting up, interacting with others, getting out to take care of daily living activities, as well as eating.

“The African-American community who are of lower income and who are older have a significant digital divide in terms of having access to the internet and communication skills around that.”

Barbour says connecting with people in their communities has been difficult. One solution has been the implementation of a mobile computer van that has broadband access.

The van acts as a giant iPad. Once parked in a community, clients can participate in telehealth services. Inside the van there is a plexiglass patrician between the driver and the client and the van is wiped clean after each client visit.

“It’s really been a community service to access some clients,” Barbour said. “I think they’ve appreciated that extra effort and the communication with our psychiatrist or therapist by video.

“We’re trying to work around those issues of disparity in the public mental health system and trying to do something innovative. It’s our job to be able to keep in contact with them because we are a lifeline.”