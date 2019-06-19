Community Local News West Edition

Post Office renamed in honor of Marvin Gaye

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services 193 Views

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A local post office has been rededicated in honor of the late Grammy-winning soul singer Marvin Gaye.

“Marvin Gaye’s music has transcended generations and gave the ‘70s and ‘80s a sound,” said U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, who introduced House Resolution 1496 to name the post office at 3585 S. Vermont Ave., adjacent to USC, as the Marvin Gaye Post Office.

Because of solo hits such as “How Sweet It Is,” “Ain’t That Peculiar,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “What’s Going On” and “Sexual Healing” and his duet singles with such singers as Mary Wells and Tammi Terrell, Gaye was dubbed “The Prince of Motown” and “The Prince of Soul.”

He won Grammys in 1983 for best male rhythm and blues vocal performance and best R&B instrumental performance for “Sexual Healing.”

Gaye — shot and killed by his father on April 1, 1984, one day before what would have been his 45th birthday — was posthumously elected to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996. In 2016, he was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

“His music was cathartic,” biographer David Ritz said. “His songs were prayers, meditations, strategies for survival.”

The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp in honor of Gaye on April 2, which would have been Gaye’s 80th birthday, as part of its Music Icons series.

The post office had been known as the Dockweiler Post Office, named in honor of Isidore B. Dockweiler, a prominent lawyer in the first half of the 20th century who held numerous government positions and was once called by humorist Will Rogers “the Democratic Party of California.”

Wave Wire Services

Pluria

Related Articles
Making a Difference West Edition

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Step Up helps teen girls make their way to college

Posted on Author Dorany Pineda, Contributing Writer

It was several years ago that Lubna Hindi realized the impact she and Step Up — a nonprofit that empowers young girls in under-resourced communities –– were having on the kids they served. Hindi was a ninth grade instructor for the organization at the time, and the first class she ever taught was now wearing Read More…
Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

LAUSD extends Cortines’ contract

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Ramon Cortines received a one-year contract extension from the Board of Education May 12. Terms of the extension were still under review, but nothing, including salary, was expected to change from the previous pact, which runs through June 30, according to Thomas Waldman, the districts director Read More…
Business Community Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

City to require contractors to disclose ties with NRA

Posted on Author Pluria

LOS ANGELES — The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance requiring city contractors to disclose any ties they have to the National Rifle Association. The ordinance, which needs to be signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti before becoming official, will not ban NRA-connected contractors from doing business with the city but will require them to disclose Read More…