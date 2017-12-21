PREP BASKETBALL: Area teams compete in tournaments over the holidays

Several local boys’ basketball teams are participating in various holiday tournaments during a break from school.

Some of them began earlier this week, others will start after Christmas. Here is a list of them, indicating which local schools are participating.

Westchester is currently playing in the Tarkanian Classic, hosted by Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

The tournament annually features top boys’ basketball teams from around the nation.

This year’s edition includes Las Vegas Clark, Chino Hills, Pasadena, Bishop Gorman, Corona Centennial, Westbury Christian (Houston) and Morgan Park (Chicago). The finals are scheduled for Dec. 23.

The Egg Nog Classic, hosted by the California Basketball Association, began earlier this week at Manual Arts High and at East Los Angeles College.

Participating teams include Manual Arts, Camino Nuevo, Fremont, Bravo, Garfield, Bell, Animo South Los Angeles, Eagle Rock, Lincoln, Belmont, South Gate, Animo Jackie Robinson, West Adams, Middle College and Hawkins.

Quarterfinal games will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at both sites. Semifinal games will be held at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. The finals will be held at East L A. College on Dec. 23.

The inaugural Coach Dwan Hurt Christmas Classic, honoring the late Serra High boys’ basketball coach, is currently underway at Serra.

Local teams include View Park Prep, Serra, Dorsey, Downey Pius X, Washington Prep, Carson, Venice, Inglewood, Bernstein and Banning. The finals will be held Dec. 23 at Serra.

St. Bernard, Culver City and St. John Bosco will be competing in The Classic at Damien High School Dec. 26-30.

The field includes Damien, Woodland Hills Taft, Alemany, Birmingham, Long Beach Poly, Santa Margarita, Oak Park, Cajon, Etiwanda, Pasadena and Corona Centennial.

Fairfax and Westchester are scheduled to play in the Under Armour Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines High in San Diego Dec. 26-30.

Fairfax is slated to face St. Augustine (San Diego) and Westchester is scheduled to meet Foothills Christian (El Cajon) in the opening round.

Montebello Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High will be playing in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational in North Las Vegas Dec. 26-30.