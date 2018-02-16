PREP BASKETBALL: Coliseum League shows strength as playoffs get underway

About 30 years ago this month, George McLin, a Fremont High guard, sank a free throw with three seconds left that gave the Pathfinders a 54-53 win over Taft, sending the Pathfinders to the L.A. City 4-A semifinals against Crenshaw.

At that time, Fremont and Crenshaw were in the Central League, that included Dorsey — the same trio that are now in the Coliseum League — and Washington Prep.

Dozens of Fremont fans carried McLin off the court, much to the dismay of a stunned, packed, standing room only pro-Taft crowd.

Now, it’s Coach McLin, as he leads his second-seeded Fremont team into the first round of the Los Angeles City Section boys’ Division I basketball playoffs against Hamilton at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Fremont (21-8) has plenty of offensive firepower to share among the unit, which is complemented by a stifling pressure defense.

Junior Carey Page averages 19 points and nine rebounds a game; Roy Clarke (18.7), Jayden Hollis (6.7), Tobias Felton (6.5), Donte McCoy and Ke’Marree Germany add inside scoring punch and rebounding strength. Felton is Fremont’s only senior.

Chris Page averages 12.5 points per game. McLin calls him probably the “best freshman in the city.”

Waiting at the upper portion of the Division I bracket is top-seeded View Park Prep, which defeated Crenshaw in the next-to-last Coliseum League game, but lost to Fremont in the final league contest.

Like Fremont did years ago, Crenshaw (24-7) travels to Taft in the quarterfinals of the Open Division for a 7 p.m. contest on Feb. 17. It’s probably certain that a large crowd will pack the Taft gym for this one. The winner meets the victor of the Fairfax-El Camino Real match.

Top-seeded Westchester (27-5) will host Birmingham (12-12) at 7 p.m. for the right to play the winner of the Narbonne-Granada Hills match.

If Fremont advances through its bracket, even with a possible semifinal matchup with third-seeded Washington Prep on Feb. 24, there could be a rematch with View Park Prep in the Division I finals on March 3 at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

View Park Prep (20-7) meets Bernstein at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. With a victory, it will meet the winner of the Dorsey-Palisades match in the second round, scheduled at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Another Coliseum League team, second-seeded Manual Arts (14-12) hosts Animo De La Hoya at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

The L.A. City boys basketball playoffs get underway Feb. 15 with all games starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Area teams playing are:

• Division I: South Gate at Carson; Rancho Dominguez at University; Poly at Washington Prep; LACES at Gardena; and Sylmar at Venice. The quarterfinals will be played Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., followed by the semifinals Feb. 24 and the finals March 3 at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

• Division II: Eagle Rock at King-Drew; Roosevelt at Grant; Vaughn at Hollywood; Animo South Los Angeles at Chatsworth; Lincoln at Van Nuys; Sherman Oaks CES at Los Angeles; Cleveland at Garfield; and Bell at Marshall. The quarterfinals will be played Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., followed by the semifinals Feb. 24 and the finals at 8 p.m. March 2 at Roybal Learning Center.

• Division III: Animo De la Hoya at Manual Arts; Huntington Park at Chavez; Torres at Wilson; Harbor Teacher at Banning; Lakeview Charter at Hawkins; Jordan at Roybal; Animo Venice at South East.

The quarterfinals will be played Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. followed by the semifinals Feb. 24 and the finals, at 7 p.m. March 1 at Roybal Learning Center.

The L.A. City girls basketball playoffs began Feb. 14 with results not available at press time.

Area teams playing are: Birmingham at Fairfax; Narbonne at Westchester; Eagle Rock at El Camino Real. Quarterfinals games are Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. with the semifinals being played Feb. 24 at Roybal Learning Center and the finals March 3 at 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Division I teams (Carson, King-Drew, South Gate, LACES, Garfield and View Park) competed in first-round games on Feb. 14 for the right to advance to the quarterfinals Feb. 20 and the semifinals (Feb. 23) at Roybal Learning Center. The Division I finals are scheduled for March 3 at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Local Division II teams (Crenshaw, Hollywood, Marshall, Roosevelt, Middle College, Dorsey, Animo South Los Angeles, Hamilton, Rancho Dominguez, Washington Prep, Lincoln, Torres and Collins Family) each played in first-round contests on Feb. 14 for the right to advance to the quarterfinals Feb. 20, the semifinals Feb. 23 and the finals at 6 p.m. March 2 at Roybal Learning Center.

Local Division III teams (Gardena, Animo Robinson, South East, Banning, Hawkins, Franklin and Jefferson), Division IV teams (Roybal, West Adams, USC Hybrid, Contreras, Orthopaedic, Bernstein, Central City Value, Locke, Los Angeles and Elizabeth) and Division V teams (Animo Watts, Manual Arts, Maywood CES, Maywood, Downtown Magnets and University Prep Value) each competed in first-round games on Feb. 14 for the right to advance to the quarterfinals (Feb. 20), the semifinals and the championship game.

In the Southern Section, the girls basketball playoffs begin Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Area teams in the playoff include: Division I – Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary at West Torrance; Division 2AA – Leuzinger at Los Altos, Foothill at Marlborough, Cypress at Mark Keppel, Mira Costa at Lynwood, El Rancho at J Serra; Division 2A – Murrieta Valley at Downey; Division 3AA – Warren at Lakewood St. Joseph; Crossroads at Culver City; Division 3A – Claremont at St. Mary’s Academy, Whittier at Santa Monica, Flintridge Prep at California; Division 4AA – Bell Gardens at Banning (Riverside); Pioneer at Oxnard; Division 4A – Norwalk at Arroyo; Division 5AAA – Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Ontario Christian; Division 5AA- Pasadena AGBU at St. Pius X – St. Matthias.

Second round games are scheduled for Feb. 17, the quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb, 21; with semifinals scheduled for Feb. 24 and championship games are slated for March 2-3.

The girls Open Division begins play Feb. 17 with Serra at Harvard Westlake; Sierra Canyon at Etiwanda; Ribet Academy at Mater Dei and Bishop Montgomery at Windward.

Semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 24 at Cal Baptist in Riverside; Consolation semifinals are scheduled for Feb. at home sites; Consolation finals are slated for Feb. 27-28 at home sites; Open Division finals are scheduled March 2 at Cal State Long Beach.

The Southern Section boys playoffs begin Feb. 16. Open division games are St. John Bosco at Bishop Montgomery; Sierra Canyon at Rancho Christian (Temecula); Crespi at Mater Dei; and Santa Margarita at Etiwanda.

Area teams in Divisions 1-5A (Serra, Windward, Dominguez, Inglewood, Loyola, Lynwood, La Mirada, Cathedral, St. Bernard, Compton, La Serna, Schurr, Warren, St. Paul, Leuzinger, Culver City, Centennial, Mark Keppel, Salesian and Pilgrim competed in first-round games on Feb. 14 for the right to advance further.