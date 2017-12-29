PREP BASKETBALL: Garfield wins Eggnog Tournament title

Garfield High’s Angel Hidalgo scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to the Eggnog Classic tournament championship, with a 63-60 win over Animo South Los Angeles Charter, at East Los Angeles College Dec. 23.

Sonny Hidalgo, Angel’s brother, and Andrew Hernandez, were named to the all-tournament team. Garfield, coached by Ricardo Rivas, has won nine straight games since starting the season 0-5. Animo was led by Michael Dailey and Katrell Brown, who was also named all-tournament.

Dominguez, led by Wayne Arnold and Keyshaun Bolden, defeated Riverside Poly to win the Eastbay Division title of the Tarkanian Classic, held at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Dec. 23.

Culver City, coached by Reggie Morris Jr., was victorious in the Select Division championship game of the Tarkanian Classic.

Led by Tevian Jones, Cyrus Johnson, Keith Dinwiddie, Tsalta Wainwright, Ryan Willoughby and Jaylen Cross, the Centaurs defeated Juan Diego (Utah), Liberty (Nevada) and Desert Oasis (Nevada) before edging Denver East (Colorado) 73-64 in the final.

Culver City is currently playing in the Classic at Damien High in La Verne, along with St. Bernard and St. John Bosco in separate games.

Price, coached by Donnell Meekins, will be co-hosting the Spot-Up Southern California Christmas Classic this week. The tournament, which began Dec. 26, continues with games on Dec. 28, 29 and 30.

Local teams include Lynwood, Crenshaw, Inglewood, King Drew, South East, Schurr, South Gate, Narbonne and Price, competing against defending Open Division state champion Bishop Montgomery, Coronado (Las Vegas), El Camino Real, Calabasas and others.

Price is mostly led by Gary Harris, Jr., Kylyn Dirks, Ely Tom, Darius Ates and Martin Hatcher. They helped the Knights reach the semifinal round of the Gatorade Division of the Tarkanian Classic.

Serra, led by Doctor Bradley, Jaylan Slaughter and Damani Lewis, won the inaugural Dwan Hurt Christmas Classic tournament with a victory over Inglewood Dec. 23 at Serra High. Inglewood’s Alex Akins and Kendall Collins were among those selected to the all-tournament team.

Washington Prep’s Noel Scott scored on a layup at the buzzer to help the Generals edge Carson 85-83 in overtime in the third-place game. Scott and his teammate, Bilal Mike, were named to the all-tournament team. View Park Prep took fifth place and Dorsey finished seventh in the tournament.

Serra, coached by Bernard McCrumby, is participating in the MaxPreps Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, which began Dec. 27.

Mario Villegas contributed to this story.