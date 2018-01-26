PREP BASKETBALL: Manual Arts still has impact on local hoops

LOS ANGELES — About 30 years ago this week, Manual Arts High was on its way to the Los Angeles City 4-A Finals against powerful Crenshaw, then coached by Willie West.

Crenshaw eventually beat Manual Arts for another title, but the Toilers’ season was revived when they were selected to participate in the California state tournament. At the time, Manual Arts was coached by Reggie Morris and Randolph Simpson, who led the Toilers to the 1988 state championship with a win over Oakland Bishop O’Dowd.

But it took a stirring overtime win over an undefeated Crenshaw team in the Southern Regional Final to get there.

Now, in a twist of irony, both Simpson and Morris are competing for section championships, as well as a possible state title berth, but at different schools and in a different prep basketball environment.

Manual Arts will host its Alumni and Senior Night at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 when the Toilers face Executive Prep. Fittingly enough for a 30th anniversary, Executive Prep’s head coach is Cedric Jones, a key player on the 1987-88 Manual Arts team.

On that night, Henry Johnson and Dave Sheppard, the 1977 L.A. City Players of the Year, and 1979 All-City guard Jacque Hill will be honored.

After leading Manual Arts to City and Invitational championships in 1999 and 2000, Simpson took a break from coaching in the City Section. He returned to Manual Arts in 2016, where his Toilers are currently 11-8, as of Jan. 21, in his second year. Simpson’s key players are his entire eight-player unit.

Clayshaun Penn leads Manual Arts with 22 points per game, Eli McCloud follows with 17 points and 14 rebounds per contest, freshman Travis Dowdell adds nine rebounds per outing, while Robert Mallard, Jalen Johnson, Justin Berry, Jaylen McElroy and Rashadd Laws also make major contributions.

Reggie Morris Sr., who coached with Simpson at Manual Arts, occasionally helps out his son, Reggie Morris Jr., at Culver City, which is also 11-8 but is tied for first place in the Southern Section’s Ocean League with Beverly Hills at 4-0. At Manual Arts, the court is named after Reggie Sr.

Reggie Jr. has carved his own legacy, creating winning programs at Redondo, Leuzinger and St. Bernard. Like father, like son, like minds, like Manual Arts.