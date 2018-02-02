PREP BASKETBALL: Top boys’ basketball players making names for themselves

Now that the regular season is down to the final two weeks, it’s clear that some area boys’ basketball teams have proven themselves as serious championship contenders.

Those teams that win their league titles can earn one of the top three seeds in their divisions and are worthy of at least two home games in the playoffs.

Behind those, and other teams, are the players themselves. Whether they are dynamic duos, terrific trios or leaders who can take a team on their shoulders, here is a list of high-performance players from the area in no particular order:

Carl Lewis (Lynwood): Lewis, a 6-foot-10-inch senior center/forward, is one of the state’s most dominant players. Recently, he was named the Cal-Hi Sports Player of the Week after scoring 52 and 51 points in consecutive games over Downey and Dominguez.

Jamal Hartwell, Ethan Anderson and Robert McRae (Fairfax): The core of a Fairfax (15-7) team that is carrying the Lions to another strong run toward the playoffs.

Kevin Ebiriekwe and Dominique Winbush (Crenshaw): Both are major parts of a deep Crenshaw (21-6) unit that is on the brink of the Coliseum League title and a possible L. A. City Section Open Division berth.

Maurice Tutt and Jordan Brinson, (Westchester): Both help make Westchester (21-4) a possible guaranteed City Section Open Division selection.

Amound Anderson, John Clausell and Bryan Mex (Leuzinger): They are the straws that stir a Leuzinger (14-7) team that is battling Torrance for the Pioneer League title.

Roy Clarke, Carey Page, Chris Page and Tobias Felton (Fremont): All four standouts are helping Fremont (19-7) get stronger in each game. Remarkably, Felton is the only senior on a talent-laden balanced team.

Ali Betts, Reese Dixon, Chris Bradford, Damian McDowell and Jay’len Carter (Dorsey): They’re not a singing group, but this Dorsey (11-13) quintet pitches in a strong team effort in a tough league with Crenshaw, View Park, Fremont and Manual Arts.

Wayne Arnold, Brenton Woods and Devin Garcia, (Dominguez): This triple-threat group leads the Dons (16-6) as they clash with Lynwood for the San Gabriel Valley League title.

Bilal Mike, Noel Scott, Carl Adams, Hassan Hughey and Hansen Clarke (Washington Prep): One of the top guard/forward combinations in the state, the Generals (16-8) are battling Narbonne for first place in the tough Marine League.

Alex Akins, Kendall Collins, Christopher Smith, Brandon Crenshaw and Montana Craig, (Inglewood): Making sure Inglewood (13-8) hasn’t lost a step despite coaching change earlier this season, this group is a major reason why the Sentinels are in second place behind Redondo Union in the Bay League.

Tevian Jones, Cyrus Johnson, Keith Dinwiddie and Tsalta Wainwright, (Culver City): All four are the main keys to the Centaurs’ engine, as Culver City (13-8) tries to stave off Beverly Hills and Santa Monica to remain atop of the tough Ocean League.