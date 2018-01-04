PREP BASKETBALL: Tournament action keeps area teams in holiday spotlight

The boys’ prep basketball season has reached the midway point, and judging by recent performances, several teams have made profound statements on where they plan to be in February when the playoffs begin.

In no particular order, St. Bernard (9-4), St. John Bosco (12-2), Westchester (13-3), Fairfax (10-4), Leuzinger (7-5), Lawndale (11-6), Schurr (10-4), St. Paul (13-2), Garfield (11-7), Executive Prep (6-4), Crenshaw (12-4), Loyola (8-3), Dominguez (8-6), Price (9-6), Serra (10-4), View Park (9-4), Fremont (11-5), Culver City (6-7), Pilgrim (4-3), Bell Gardens (8-3), Salesian (7-6), Narbonne (8-6), Dorsey (3-9), Inglewood (8-6), Cantwell-Sacred Heart (14-2), Gardena (12-3), Washington Prep (10-5) and Windward (11-6) are among teams that are making strides to prepare for a strong finish.

But before any team can make reservations for the playoffs, each will play in key league games and showcase events, scheduled at various locations in the Southern California area and elsewhere.

Here is a list of events involving local teams and their scheduled games, so be sure to schedule breakfast, lunch and dinner in between the games of your choice. A map, compass, umbrella and a full tank of gas may also be helpful.

The fifth annual Take Flight Challenge will be held Jan. 5-6 at Cerritos College. On Jan. 5, Leuzinger will meet Brentwood at 4 p.m.; St. Bernard will play Redondo Union at 5:30 p.m.; Windward will face Camarillo at 7 p.m. and Bishop Montgomery will meet Sierra Canyon at 8:30 p.m.

On Jan. 6, View Park will play Heritage Christian at 9:30 a.m.; Serra will face Campbell Hall at 11 a.m.; Dominguez will meet Beverly Hills at 12:30 p.m.; Culver City will play Loyola at 5:30 p.m. and Crossroads will face Santa Margarita at 7 p.m.

The Real Run Winter Classic will be held Jan. 6 at Lynwood High School.

On that day, Los Angeles Jordan is scheduled to meet Ambassador High (Torrance) at 9 a.m.; Washington Prep will play Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) at 1:30 p.m.; Lynwood will face La Salle at 3 p.m. and Narbonne will meet Coronado (Nevada) at 7:30 p.m.

The annual Westchester Challenge will be held Jan. 6 at Westchester High School. The six-game set begins at 12:30 p.m. On that day, Rolling Hills Prep, coached by former Fairfax High coach Harvey Kitani, will meet Redondo Union at 5 p.m., followed by the Westchester-Villa Park match at 6:30 p.m; Bishop Montgomery will face Oak Park in the closer at 8 p.m.

The Harvey Kitani Classic will be held at Fairfax High School on Jan 13. The four-game showcase will open when Dorsey faces Maranatha at 3 p.m., followed by Leuzinger-Executive Prep at 4:30 p.m.; Dominguez plays Redondo Union at 6 p.m.; and Fairfax meets Sierra Canyon at 7:30 p.m.

There will be many featured basketball events commemorating Martin Luther King’s birthday on Jan. 15, with six-game sets usually starting in the morning.

Dorsey is scheduled to meet Oaks Christian at 5 p.m. at Village Christian High in Sun Valley, as part of Village Christian’s MLK Showcase event, which includes Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, La Canada, Village Christian, Simi Valley, Agoura and Green Valley (Nevada).

The OLU Hoopfest, a slate of seven games, opens when Lynwood meets Foothills Christian (El Cajon) at 10 a.m.; Rolling Hills Prep meets Los Altos at 11:30; also includes Windward-Santa Clarita Christian at 2:30 p.m.

Additional all-day showcases are scheduled to be held at LACES and at Price High School, but the schedules were yet to be determined at press time.