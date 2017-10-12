PREP FOOTBALL: Dorsey to meet Crenshaw in key Coliseum League game

There are many factors going into this week’s Dorsey-Crenshaw football game, scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Crenshaw.

Crenshaw (4-2) appears to have gained momentum each week, evident by a 54-0 win over Manual Arts Oct. 6.

Dorsey (1-5), after surviving a brutal nonleague schedule involving top California teams, defeated Los Angeles, 63-6, last week for its first win of the season.

Both schools are among several L.A. City Section Division I teams eager to challenge favored Narbonne for the section title. That list includes Carson, Palisades, San Pedro, Birmingham and Banning.

All of the statistical information sounds good on paper, but perhaps the biggest factor is that the Dorsey-Crenshaw community comes together to reunite with old friends and classmates and watch a good old football game — until both sides separate into the home and visitors’ stands.

On the field, both teams appear evenly matched, though Crenshaw seems to be working with all cylinders in a well-oiled machine. Dorsey, which faces Hawkins, Manual Arts and View Park after Crenshaw, is warming up but can’t afford to look too far ahead.

Here are a selected group of other games involving local teams. Games are scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 unless otherwise noted.

Southern Section

St. John Bosco (5-1) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-0) at El Camino College.

The CIF Southern Section championships are scheduled in December, but this one has the feel of a major postseason preview.

El Camino College may not be large enough to hold the large contingent of Mater Dei fans and followers, and it is likely that St. John Bosco will do the same, fulfilling expectations of a packed house.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 2 in the nation, while St. John Bosco holds on to the No. 8 spot, so avoiding penalties and mistakes will be a high priority for St. John Bosco, which defeated Orange Lutheran 42-21 in a Trinity League opener last week.

In that game, the St. John Bosco quarterback tandem of senior Re-Al Mitchell and sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei combined for five touchdowns to lead the Braves. Mater Dei’s J.T. Daniels passed for 326 yards and six touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 70-35 win over Santa Margarita. Defense may have to take a back seat in this one.

Lawndale (6-0) at Culver City (6-0).

This one could be billed as Culver City’s Jonathan Martin vs. Lawndale’s Jordan Wilmore. The passer versus the runner. Whatever the billing, it should add up to an intense Ocean League contest.

Martin has emerged as one of the state’s most prolific quarterbacks for the undefeated Centaurs. Wilmore has come from under the Southern California radar as the Cardinals’ leading rusher. Both teams are balanced offensively and have defensive units that swarm to the ball.

City Section

Eagle Rock (5-1) at Torres (5-1)

In this one, the road gets more challenging for both teams. Torres needs a win to keep in step with undefeated Santee (6-0), which gave the Toros their only loss two weeks ago, in Division III. Standing right behind Torres is Contreras (5-2).

Eagle Rock is atop the Division II standings, chased by Reseda (5-1) and Chavez (5-2) and are trying to get extra breathing room.

Torres’ Tiquan Gilmore rushed for 451 yards and scored nine touchdowns in a win over Franklin. Eagle Rock appears more of a balanced unit with an emphasis on throwing the ball.