PREP FOOTBALL: Serra, Windward are top girls’ teams to watch in Southern Section action

When it comes to girls’ basketball, Serra and Windward high schools have a storied history between each other, especially when the stakes are highest.

Both teams have often played each other in playoff games, but the intensity shouldn’t be any different this time. Here is a look at the top local teams in the coverage area, in no particular order. Records listed are as of Jan. 15.

Windward (11-3), coached by Vanessa Nygaard, is ranked second behind Harvard-Westlake in the Division I poll. The defending CIF Division I state champions are led by Charisma Osborne, Sela Kay, Selena McLurkin, Kamil English, Elyse Shepard and a talented bench.

Windward’s upcoming key games include a road game at third-ranked Sierra Canyon (14-4) at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Fairfax (15-3) at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 and a home game against ninth-ranked Long Beach Poly (8-7) at 6 p.m. Feb. 3.

Serra (12-3), coached by McKenzie Hadley, is ranked fourth in the Division I poll. The Cavaliers’ key players include Rachel Duru, Lauryn Pointer, Alexis Tucker, Delauna Thomas, Cheyenne Givens, Ivori Scott and Dashielle Gleissner.

Serra’s schedule includes the Narbonne High Showcase on Jan. 20, a home game with St. Paul at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, a road game at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (15-5) at 7 p.m., followed by a home game against Cantwell at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1

In Division 2AA, Lynwood (10-6), fifth in the poll, and St. Paul (15-7), ranked sixth, are listed as next-door neighbors, but only in a competitive nature.

Lynwood, coached by Ellis Barfield, is led by Rayah Marshall, Ashley Austin, Miracle Saxon, Alexis Harris, Briliyah Taylor, Kiara Taylor and Anasia Glenn.

Lynwood has a three-game home stand coming up against Dominguez (Jan. 19), Paramount (Jan. 24) and Warren (Jan. 26). All games are scheduled at 5:15 p.m.

St. Paul, coached by Robert Miller, will try to keep up the pace despite a busy schedule of tough league games.

St. Paul’s slate includes contests at Serra (Jan. 25), at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (Jan. 30) and a home game against Bishop Montgomery (Feb. 1).

Other local Southern Section teams trying to maintain their positions include Downey (15-3, No. 3 in Division 2A), Culver City (14-4, No. 3 in Div. 3AA), Warren (10-8, tied for No. 9 in Div. 3AA), St. Mary’s Academy (12-6, No. 5 in Div. 3A), Bell Gardens (No. 4 in Div. 4AA), Dominguez (10-4, No. 3 in Div. 4AA), Marlborough (8-5) and Leuzinger (13-5).

 

