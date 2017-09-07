PREP FOOTBALL: Tiquan Gilmore has Torres High off to running start

Here is a schedule of selected prep football games involving local schools in The Wave coverage area. All games are scheduled for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

City Section

Belmont (1-1) at Torres (2-0): The task of gaining 3,200 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns in just 12 games is no small feat. Just ask Torres High senior running back Tiquan Gilmore, who achieved those numbers to lead the City Section in rushing last season.

For sheer numbers, Gilmore is leading the City again (536 yards) after helping Torres to a pair of wins to open the season, including last week’s win over Hollywood. He is a major part of a talented group coached by Charles Burnley.

Burnley, now in his fourth year, has helped turned the program around from 0-10 (2014) and 1-9 (2015) campaigns to a respectable 8-4 record last year that culminated in a close playoff loss to Hollywood. Belmont’s strong running attack is led by Isaiah Chatman (361 yards), Erick Aguilar, Josue Aguilar and Gilberto Ochoa.

Fairfax (1-1) at Crenshaw (1-1): Both programs are playoff contenders. Each has a balanced offensive attack and strong defensive units. Fairfax, coached by Shane Cox, is led by junior quarterback Scott Harris (429 yards, 5 TDs), the versatile Keivon Johnwell (250 all-purpose yards) and wide receiver Andrew Cox (218 receiving yards).

Crenshaw, coached by Robert Garrett, returns several key players from last year’s team and appears ready to make a deep postseason run.

Serra (0-2) at Dorsey (0-1): Both teams are hungry for their first win of the season, but they’re playing tough nonleague schedules in preparation for the playoffs. Serra lost to Hawaii Punahou and Narbonne, while Dorsey fell to Calabasas two weeks ago.

Serra’s key players include quarterback Blaze McKibbin, wide receivers Kobe Smith and Bryan Addison and wide receiver/defensive back Max Williams. Dorsey’s leaders include tight end/quarterback Isaiah Smalls, running backs Charles Mincy Jr. and JoJuan Collins, defensive back Dion Bascom and defensive end Timothy Mosley.

St. Monica (0-2) at Locke (2-0): Locke is off to a strong start under first-year coach Michael Klyce, a former Locke quarterback. This season, the program will field only a varsity team after receiving approval from the City Section Board of Managers. Locke, which has transitioned over to the Metro League from the Coliseum League, had its program suspended after failing to complete its season in 2015 and 2016.

Southern Section

St. John Bosco (1-1) vs Chaminade (2-0), at El Camino College in Torrance: This game has the feel of a state regional playoff contest. St. John Bosco, ranked No. 2 in California, has quarterback Re-al Mitchell, running back Demetrious Flowers, running back George Holani, wide receiver Jake Bailey, defensive end Cole Aubrey and linebacker Kedron Williams ready to go.

Chaminade, holding on to No. 5 in the state poll, is loaded. The Eagles, coached by Ed Croson, are led by junior quarterback Ryan Stevens (482 yards passing), running back Andrew Van Buren, running back Alex Okuribido, running back John Burton, wide receiver Michael Wilson, wide receiver Nash Devan and junior linebacker Blake Antzoulatos. A large crowd is expected for this one.

Lynwood (1-1) at Cathedral (2-0): Cathedral, coached by Kevin Pearson, is coming off a convincing 49-0 win over Arcadia last week and its looking for more.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young (710 yards passing, nine TDs this season), running back Colin Payne, wide receiver Ahmad Lipscomb, wide receiver Alex Franco, linebacker Nick Veloz and linebacker/defensive end Victor Terry III help carry the Phantoms.

Lynwood, coached by Kendric Knox, has running backs Dajohn Outland, De’Quan Lindsey, Tyler Tolan II and Jelani HInton to help the Knights try to establish a ball-control attack in an attempt to slow down the high-scoring Cathedral attack.

Schurr (2-0) at Arroyo (2-0): A battle of unbeatens highlight this contest. Schurr, coached by Dave Ramos, visits Arroyo with senior quarterback Miguel Aguero (585 yards passing, 8 TDs, no interceptions) on a roll. Aguero’s passing targets include Lance Babb II, Francisco Remigio and Aaron Silva. Running back Keven Lopez will help share the load on offense.

Arroyo relies mostly on the strong arm of junior quarterback Ernesto Camacho (480 yards) and a sure-handed core of receivers, including Steven Ocariz, Rey Cotero, Jesse Ortiz and Andrew Lechuga.