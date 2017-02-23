President Trump thrives on confusion and chaos

In politics, I have been told that you pick your battles, but President Donald Trump has a different theory. He has decided to fight everyone that does not agree with his opinion, and it’s probably the worst way that he could have started his administration.

There are over 600 administrative positions that must be filled, and staffers who have been hired are having meetings in the dark because they don’t know how to turn on the lights. There are leaks coming from aides who are questioning if the top staff understands the processes of the White House and/or the federal government.

“While the administration tries to exude confidence and sure-footedness in its opening weeks, it has made multiple embarrassing public stumbles,” wrote David Ferguson of “Raw Story,” who went on to quote an article from the New York Times:

“The bungled rollout of his executive order barring immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a flurry of other miscues and embarrassments, and an approval rating lower than that of any comparable first-term president in the history of polling has Mr. Trump and his top staff rethinking an improvisational approach to governing that mirrors his chaotic presidential campaign, administration officials and Trump insiders said.”

At this point, Trump’s most significant political setback in his new administration is the 9th Circuit Court ruling against reinstating the president’s travel ban. The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel means that citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries will be able to continue travel to and from the U.S., despite Trump’s executive order last month.

Trump’s immediate response was an angry tweet: “See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!”

So, now Trump’s top staff will hold numerous meetings trying to determine how they can circumvent the Circuit Court’s decision and fall further behind in organizing the administration.

Instead of presenting evidence to explain the need for the executive order, Trump’s legal team came to the hearing unprepared. That is significant, because it raises questions about how his other executive orders will be defended in court, as lawyers across the nation begin to file lawsuits.

An environment of chaos is not new for Trump, and he appears to thrive on disorder. During the campaign, he promised that he would drain the swamp and now people are watching it happen every day.

Trump, the reality TV star, loves confusion and believes chaos produces the sort of results he likes.

“Read any of those stories and the word ‘chaos’ jumps to mind. Or ‘turmoil.’ Or ‘dissension.’ All of them convey the same thing: Less than three weeks into his presidency there is a knife fight happening daily among Trump’s top aides,” wrote Chris Cillizza for The Fix, a politics blog for the Washington Post.

Then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was forced to resign after it was reported that he had contact with Russian officials after the election. Trump’s Labor Secretary pick Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration for the post amid decades-old domestic abuse claims, which his wife later recanted, and a shortage of support among Republican senators.

The West Wing is basically empty, and there are small cracks of disappointment and disapproval with the dysfunction of the administration. As the aides support different factions in the administration, someone from the senior staff will become the most powerful.

Many think that Stephen Bannon, Trump’s senior advisor, is the architect of many of the executive orders and the top staff person in the Trump administration with all the power.

Bannon’s appointment to the National Security Council has upset America, because now he has unlimited power. With Bannon on the National Security Council, he has a political platform for hateful ideologies instead of the council making critical decisions based upon facts from experts on the ground.

Things are a mess, and a month into this presidency, very little has actually been accomplished.

There are still hundreds of jobs to be filled and very few bills have been passed by Congress and sent to the White House.

Most con men give the impression that they are rolling, but in this administration, when you roll back the fluff, there is no substance and no one knows what they are doing.

Roger Caldwell is the president and CEO of On Point Media Group, a marketing and public relations firm located in Orlando, Florida. He is a graduate of Howard University in political science. Follow him at rogerpoliticalblogs.wordpress.com or email comments to jet38@bellsouth.net.