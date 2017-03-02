Price faces two challengers in 9th District

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Curren Price is facing two challengers in his re-election bid for the 9th District City Council seat in the March 7 election.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is also up for re-election against 10 challengers and local voters will vote on four city ballot measures, a county ballot measure and three races for seats on the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees.

Price is being challenged by Adrianna Cabrera, a neighborhood council board member; and Jorge Nuño, a social entrepreneur. Nuño has been endorsed for the seat by the Los Angeles Times.

“The residents and small businesses of South Los Angeles deserve an experienced leader who knows how people live and who will deliver results for our community,” Nuño said on his website. “I was born and raised in Council District 9, attended local schools and devoted most of my life serving our community.

“I have a proven track record fighting for our community — creating jobs, improving our schools, making our neighborhoods safer and helping working class families succeed and want to stay here and fight for South Los Angeles.”

Cabrera, 24, is a graduate student at Cal State Northridge, seeking a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies.

“It’s time to shift the hands of political power into the hands of our community,” Cabrera said.

Price served on the Inglewood City Council and in both houses of the state Legislature before being elected to represent the 9th District in 2013.

In his first term on the council, Price has managed to increase core services to the community, tackling blight in the area with a targeted “Clean and Green” initiative and expanding much needed green space in the area.

Garcetti doesn’t face the re-election battle Price does. The incumbent mayor only has one challenger who has been able to raise more than $100,000 against him and Mitchell Schwartz can’t match Garcetti’s campaign war chest.

Schwartz identifies himself as a political strategist, an environmentalist and an entrepreneur. He was involved in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign and worked in the State Department during Clinton’s first term in office.

Also running for mayor are David Hernandez, a community advocate; Diane “Pinky” Harman, a retired educator and actor; David “Zuma Dogg” Saltsburg, a community activist; Y.J. Draiman, a neighborhood council board member; Yuval Kremer, a math educator; Paul Amori, a creative artist; Dennis Richter, a factory worker; Frantz Pierre, a community activist; and Eric Preven, a writer and producer.

Both Price and Garcetti need to receive more than 50 percent of the vote March 7 to win re-election. If they fail to reach the 50 percent mark, they will face a runoff against the second place finisher May 16.

Three seats are up for election on the Los Angeles Community College District board.

In Board Seat 2, incumbent Michael Eng is not seeking re-election. Four people are seeking to replace him: former board member and college teacher Steve Veres, community college advocate Steve Goldstein, education advocate Sergio Vargas and college professor Thomas Norman.

In Board Seat 4, incumbent Ernest Moreno, a longtime district employee, is facing Dallas Fowler, a South Los Angeles resident and a city commissioner.

In Board Seat 6, incumbent Nancy Pearlman is being challenged by college professor Gabriel Buelna.

Two of the four ballot measures for city of Los Angeles voters are about marijuana.

Proposition M would establish taxes on marijuana businesses, while authorizing criminal penalties for non-approved marijuana businesses and outlining the City Council’s authority to regulate cannabis-related activities.

Initiative Ordinance N would authorize a permitting system for marijuana businesses, giving existing marijuana businesses time to register for permits, allowing marijuana businesses in select non-residential areas and setting distance requirements from schools. It also authorizes fines for unauthorized marijuana activities and sets a tax on “adult use marijuana sales.”

Measures M and N both require only a simple majority for approval, but if both are approved, the one receiving the most votes will be enacted.

Charter Amendment P would increase the maximum term of franchises, licenses and permits issued by the Harbor Department from 50 years to 66 years, making the city consistent with state law. It requires a simple majority vote for approval.

Measure S is the most controversial of the ballot measures. It would impose a two-year moratorium on development projects that require amendments to the city’s General Plan, require a public review of the city’s General Plan every five years and prohibit project applicants from performing environmental impact reports for their own projects. It requires a simple majority for approval.

A fifth measure, Measure H, would raise the county sales tax a quarter-cent for 10 years. It was placed on the ballot by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to raise funds to fight homelessness.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For help locating your polling place, call (800) 815-2666.