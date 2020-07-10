Proposed Lincoln Heights street name change has racial overtones

LINCOLN HEIGHTS — A heated debate erupted among community members over the possibility of renaming Johnston Street, which was named in honor of the son of a Confederate Army general, at the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council meeting on June 25.

Neighborhood Council President Gil Arevalo introduced the idea after receiving an email from resident Matt Sklar advocating a change.

Some council members and Lincoln Heights residents argued to change the name of Johnston Street, which was named for Hancock M. Johnston, who was instrumental in founding the Lincoln Heights community in the post-Civil War era.

The discussion comes amid a national movement to eliminate statues and symbols associated with the Confederacy, which grew out of ongoing protests against anti-Black racism that started in late May. Johnston Street is included in a list of Confederate monuments issued by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors white supremacist and other hate groups in the United States.

Sklar, who lives on Johnston Street, said he is reminded of the Confederate symbolism surrounding the name every time he writes his address.

He told a reporter about detailed conversations concerning a possible name change among the Lincoln Heights community on the Nextdoor app. Those discussions motivated him to reach out to the Neighborhood Council.

“Now is the time to have this type of conversation,” said Sklar, who did not attend the meeting. “It’s a big deal to give someone the honor of a street name.”

After receiving the email, Arevalo asked his fellow Neighborhood Council board members if they were interested in considering a name change at a future meeting. While some board members supported putting the item on the agenda, others were confused over whether that would involve a vote or merely a discussion.

Some said that Johnston should not be held accountable for his father’s actions, while others countered that the Neighborhood Council should recognize that many people of color live in the area and should consider a name change out of sensitivity to them. Ultimately, the Neighborhood Council was unable to settle on a resolution.

Arevalo said his intention was to reintroduce the idea. If the Neighborhood Council votes in favor of changing the name, then the council would draft a community impact statement in support of the name change and file it with the city of Los Angeles.

Albert Sidney Johnston first served in the Black Hawk War as part of the U.S. Army, battling Native Americans attempting to reclaim their land, as well as the Texas Revolution and Mexican-American War, according to Curbed LA.

Johnston later fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War as part of a renegade militia called the Los Angeles Mounted Rifles, and died in the Battle of Shiloh in 1862.

His son, Hancock M. Johnston, was one of the founders of the East Los Angeles Tract, which at the time included Lincoln Heights. Hancock Street, which runs parallel to Johnston Street, is also named after him.

In 1917, the city of Los Angeles gave the Lincoln Heights name to the neighborhood where Johnston and Hancock streets are located to commemorate U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, who freed slaves living in Confederate states in 1863.