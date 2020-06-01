Lead Story National & World

Protesters burn flags in D.C. in response to Minneapolis killing

Posted on Author Ford Fischer, Zenger News 380 Views

WASHINGTON — Multiple arrests occurred as hundreds of activists marched throughout Washington, D.C. for George Floyd and his supporters May 29.

“We are standing in solidarity with our people in Minneapolis,” said event organizer Joella Roberts.

“I want to remind you that the system that George Floyd was heading to was just as deadly,” she said, referring to the criminal justice system.

Protesters began about a mile north of the White House. When they arrived at Lafayette Square, a public park directly across the street from the White House and a common protest spot, at least one activist was hurt and arrested.

“Burn that flag,” chanted some participants as a group of young activists soaked an American flag with lighter fluid and set it ablaze.

At least one additional arrest occurred as activists tore down barricades dividing the White House and Lafayette Square.

The hundreds of participants ultimately marched to the Capitol, where another confrontation occurred with police. This time, as they surrounded two squad cars, officers pushed them back, threatening to deploy mace.

The crowd chanted profanity aimed at President Donald Trump as they arrived at the Capitol before dispursing into Eastern Market.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was allegedly killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis May 25.

Chauvin was charged May 29 with third-degree murder and manslaughter after three nights of rioting burned down and looted dozens of buildings in Minneapolis.

Widely seen video footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for minutes as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

CAPTION

Protesters set fire to American flags outside the White House on May 29, 2020 in a solidarity rally for activists in Minneapolis who are rioting after the death of black man George Floyd in police custody.

Photo by Ford Fischer/Zenger News

posted by Wave Staff

Related Articles
Lead Story West Edition

Education issues debated at town hall forum

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

By Dorany Pineda Contributing Writer CENTURY CITY — An over-reliance on technology, the one-size-fits-all mentality of education, and a lack of parent engagement and curriculum diversity are among the key education issues minorities face, said panelists June 26 via a Los Angeles satellite viewing of an education convention. Angelenos participated by Skype in the second Read More…
Featured Lead Story Local News News This Week in Black History West Edition

A final goodbye to Tuskegee Airman Robert Taylor

Posted on Author Dennis J. Freeman

WHITTIER — Robert Taylor was like a favorite uncle to Simeon Ginyard. Ginyard, who serves as public relations chairperson for the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. Los Angeles Chapter, met Taylor, an air traffic controller during World War II, roughly about three and a half years ago during a chance meeting at one of the club’s events. Read More…
East Edition Herald American Lead Story Local News

High-ranking sheriff’s official bought stolen car from tow company owner

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

LOS ANGELES — A high-ranking Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official bought a stolen luxury sedan last year from the owner of a towing company that contracts with his agency in apparent violation of department rules. Assistant Sheriff Michael Rothans paid $3,000 for the 2012 Audi A4, which had been seized by sheriff’s deputies from Read More…