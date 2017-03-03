Public schools advocate is no fan of charter schools

In a Wave front-page article Feb. 16, headlined “Unusual Charter Supporter,” I was identified as a speaker in “support” of charter schools, which is a mischaracterization of my position. As vice president of the LAUSD Board of Education, it is important that I offer a clarification.

I am a lifelong advocate of public schools, both in segregated schools that I attended in New Orleans and in the greater Los Angeles area where I served for over 50 years in four separate school districts.

I have been openly supportive of traditional public schools that have produced successful student achievement outcomes and equally critical of those that have historically and persistently been identified as “underachieving.” The failure of schools in specific communities, particularly for African American and other underserved students, continues to be an unresolved problem and the greatest unmet civil right since slavery.

However, my critique of unsuccessful public schools should not be construed as support for charter schools, which are in large part an outgrowth of dissatisfaction with failing public schools.

Charter schools have existed for more than 20 years due to state laws sponsored by donations to elected officials from wealthy private donors and organizations that enable public funds to be allocated to independent operators. My concerns are multifaceted, including the need for public schools to improve themselves with the support of adequate state funding, making it less attractive for parents to leave for charter schools.

The community and lawmakers need to question the financial impact a charter would have on the traditional local public schools. Every dollar given to a charter school is money taken away from a public school and the students who attend that school.

Charter schools can also reduce the district’s local control, leaving local school boards little oversight and an undue financial burden when authorization is granted by the county or the state boards of education. When charters are authorized by the county or state, our district bears the responsibility for the students without the benefit of the funding. Can we say no taxation without authorization?

Charter management organizations have prioritized maximizing profits over their purported mission of serving the educational needs of students. Should charter organizations be allowed to turn a dollar on the backs of students, who are often the poorest and neediest?

Charter schools are an alternative, but not necessarily a solution, to student underachievement.

Since charter schools are established by state law, they must also maintain equity by accepting responsibility for recruiting and accepting all students, including those with special needs at the same rate as do public schools.

They should improve accountability and transparency in their governance and business practices, while discontinuing their public opposition to proposed legislation that would require open meetings of their board members as is required of public school and other elected officials by the Brown Act.

I am neither an advocate for nor adversary of charter schools and will continue to amplify the issues of accountability, transparency, teacher turnover rates, increased student suspensions and expulsions, and improved student achievement for the neediest students.

My responsibility as an elected board member is to maintain vigilance and oversight of all schools under our jurisdiction. No school should be considered as “failing,” and we are now faced with the reality of growing charter schools, loss of enrollment in traditional public schools and the need to simultaneously collaborate and compete in the best interests of our students and families to ensure that all public schools are successful.

George McKenna is the vice president of the Board of Education of the Los Angeles Unified School District.