Queen Mary hosts hip-hop, soul acts

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer

LONG BEACH — Some of Los Angeles’ most notable hip-hop and other musical acts took the stage to perform their classics at the second annual Summertime in the LBC, presented by Goldenvoice July 7 at the Queen Mary.

Despite the 100-degree weather, a sea of people filled the festival, celebrating the hip-hop and soul culture.

Among the performers were Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game, Westside Connection, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Warren G, E-40, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Method Man, Redman, Tha’ Dogg Pound, Mack 10, the Isley Brothers, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, the Manhattans, the Dramatics, the Dove Shack, Amanda Perez, Midnight Star and Evidence.

In between sets, festival-goers rushed to see their favorite artists. There were two paths, an underground tunnel filled from top to bottom with graffiti art and local taggers, or you could take the stairs.

There also was a VIP section, food vendors, pop-up shops, cool down stations, and interactive experiences presented by Swisher Sweets.

The crowd was full of energy, responsive, loud and singing every line of every song.

At the end of the evening, the crowd had a choice: the 40-ounce stage featuring Snoop Dogg, or the Kickback Stage featuring the Isley Brothers.

In the words of Ice Cube, “Today was a good day.”