Radio station steps into the 21st century

INGLEWOOD — When you’ve been a fixture of Los Angeles’ black community as long as radio station KJLH has been, the eventual process of upgrading technology to stay in tune with the times, comes sooner or later.

The Inglewood-based radio station has spent the last seven months re-doing its primetime studio for on-air personalities like Guy Black, Aundrae Russell, Adai Lamar, Dominique DiPrima and Kevin Nash, among others, to do their thing in a much more modernized environment.

That means less tangled mess that comes from excessive wiring, implanting new equipment that allows radio hosts to stream live events and being able to entertain guests in a new state-of-the-art space.

Russell, the station’s program director, is excited about the modernization that has taken place at the station.

“It was actually something that we’ve discussed for a while,” Russell said in a phone interview. “It actually was discussed for a long time and then we decided to finally pull the trigger.

“We had talked about doing this for a few years, and then we pulled the trigger and made it happen, we kind of decided to consolidate a few things, move some other studios. What used to be our newsroom, we decided to make that our new studio.

“The time is right because we have a new engineer, and he’s really good. That’s when we decided to move forward and make it happen. He was good at that kind of thing … building new studios.”

Russell, who also hosts the Stellar Award-winning gospel show, “Spread the Word,” on Sundays, said it was time for KJLH to get on board with modern technology.

“We just wanted to move into the 21st century, if you will,” Russell said. “We wanted everything modern. We wanted all the latest technology. We wanted to be able to do everything, from all the new stuff, to allow cameras in the room, to have cameras on the jocks, to be able to broadcast live, to be able to do everything with social media … we just wanted everything to be very modern, so we moved in, got ahead of the curve and did all types of things. “Some things we did, we should have already done. We have the ability now for people to see what the DJ is doing in the studio. So we just decided to go for it, to go all in.”

KJLH has been serving the urban community of Los Angeles for 30 years. Its musical format is urban contemporary, targeting primarily adults between the ages of 25 and 54.

The station also produces news and public service programming, including the popular early morning program The Front Page, hosted by Dominique DiPrima, which covers the topical issues of the day.

For the past three months, radio personalities at the station have been able to settle in to their new working environment. The gadgets, including streaming cameras, plush microphones and a sparkling keyboard from which the radio jocks work their magic from, has a freshness that comes with anything new. KJLH, which also hosts the Steve Harvey Morning Show, shelled out a pretty penny to get the new studio up and running. The running tally on the final cost is somewhere high in the six figures bracket.

The improvements made are something everyone in the community can embrace, Russell said.

“I think it adds to us trying to be cutting edge as well as being the leader in urban radio in this area, especially black radio,” Russell said. “It’s a source of pride now. Now when ministers come in, people who are guests on the Front Page in the morning, or … whoever’s show is coming in. … It’s a source of pride being Stevie Wonder’s radio station.”