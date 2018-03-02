Raiders have some major decisions to make this offseason

The Oakland Raiders have brought back Super Bowl head coach Jon Gruden and we are anxious to know what he will do with the Raiders now that he has returned?

Will he bring the Lombardi Trophy to Oakland like he did when he was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? This offseason will be one to watch because the Raiders could go in different directions.

Oakland already has a stout defense and if they want to keep it that way they will need to extend defensive end Khalil Mack. Mack didn’t get close to his insane goal of 30 sacks last season, finishing with “only” 10.5 sacks and 22 knockdowns. But 2017 was Mack’s third consecutive season with double-digit sacks, making the University of Buffalo product the 22nd player to pull that off during the first four years of his NFL career.

The Raiders have Mack signed for one more year as part of his five-year rookie contract, but he is going to be a core player for the Raiders team long after they head to Las Vegas.

The Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams might be in a holding pattern atop the pass-rushing market, since Mack’s deal should come in the same vicinity as NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald. Donald was in line for a six-year, $120 million extension. Mack’s deal might be even bigger by virtue of the fact that he is a top 10 pick, which in fact affects the cost of his fifth-year option.

Top 10 picks like Mack get paid the average of the top 10 salaries at their respective positions, while first rounders taken after the 10th spot, like Donald, get the average salary of the players ranked between three and 25 at their respective positions.

So the Raiders may want to go ahead and secure this deal as soon as possible.

The Raiders also want to pick up Amari Cooper’s fifth-year option even though Cooper had a wildly frustrating third season in the NFL, seemingly disappearing from the offense for stretches of time before suddenly emerging with the big plays everyone knows he is capable of making more consistently.

It is easier to blame his disappearing act on deposed offensive coordinator Todd Downing, given how many other players in the offense struggled this past season. The Raiders will have cause for concern if Cooper does not bounce back in 2018, but they will have to pick up his fifth-year option to retain negotiating leverage if they want to sign him to a long-term deal.

Another thing the Raisers should do is release Sean Smith. The Raiders already moved on from one starting cornerback by releasing David Amerson earlier in the offseason and they will complete the set by dumping Smith, who was a replacement level cornerback for most of his time in Oakland. Releasing the former Dolphins draft pick will free up $8.5 million.

The Raiders will go forward with their 2017 first rounder, Gareon Conley, at one spot and could re-sign T.J. Carrie to play across from him.

General manager Reggie McKenzie has structured most of Oakland’s contracts to keep the organization flexible, and if he and Gruden want, the Raiders can clean house. McKenzie could release players like Bruce Irvin, Michael Crabtree, Marshawn Lynch and Jared Cook to create more than $27 million in additional cap space, although I do not think they should necessarily make those cuts.

It would behoove them to keep some weapons for their quarterback.

One thing the Raiders should do is to move on from Seth Roberts, who has managed to post the highest drop rate in football over the past three years among wide outs with 100 or more targets. Oakland just signed Roberts to an extension last August, but they can free up $2.3 million more by releasing him. More importantly, they can go out and sign a better third wideout for quarterback Derek Carr.

To keep their defense trending upward, they may also want to sign defensive line help. The Raiders have not drafted well up front besides Mack and a problem to deal with is this isn’t a deep free agent crop for defensive lineman. They could go after Adrian Clayborn and make a big offer for Sheldon Richardson.

Whatever they decide to do, this team could look different at the start of the season.

Shaquita Newton is a sports blogger. She can be reached at superstarproductions622@gmail.com.