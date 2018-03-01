Rams’ community outreach brings murals to Dymally High

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have a monthly program in which team representatives go to various places in the Southland to perform a community service.

On Feb. 22, staffers from the organization took part in a beautification project at Mervyn M. Dymally High School where murals of Rams players and logos of colleges and universities were designed and painted.

Teaming up with City Year, an organization that uses members of AmeriCorps to serve volunteer time as mentors and tutors, the Rams community service team helped deliver several artistic murals that students at Dymally could be proud of.

Dymally High School Principal Simone Charles sounded excited about the collaboration between City Year and the Rams that brought this project to her school.

“We’re very fortunate,” Charles said. “We were contacted by City Year and asked if we were willing to have murals painted on our campus, because they do a volunteer service every month; I responded and said, ‘yes.’ They came out and looked at the campus. It wasn’t an automatic thing. They wanted to see the campus and see if we would be a good fit. Our community needs it. Our students deserve it.”

Among the murals being painted were ones of Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff and the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, that hover near the school’s football field. Staffers and volunteers centered on three areas to design and paint the murals: the hallway of a curriculum building, the front playground area that greets visitors and in the back of the school where physical fitness classes are generally held.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams chief operating officer and executive vice president of football operations, said the team has embraced doing part of its charitable work in South Los Angeles.

“We’ve had a great partnership with City Year this year, working with them in adopting Grape Street Elementary School, and getting involved there,” Demoff said. “This is a chance to get involved with a high school here in the South L.A. community through the beautification project.

“I think for our staff, getting the chance to go to all the different schools in LAUSD, we really rolled up our sleeves and tried to figure out a way to make a difference educationally in South L.A., and throughout LAUSD. I think that was the inspiration choosing here.”

For the Rams to partner with City Year to bring beautification to the campus at Dymally is greatly appreciated, Charles said.

“It means for them that people outside of the community care about them,” Charles said. “Sometimes I think that people think that because of where our school is located that we may be left to the fringes, but we’re not. There are other people who realize that and know that our children are worth it and that we’re on the move.”