Rams donate football uniforms to Inglewood school team

INGLEWOOD — A gymnasium full of Woodworth-Monroe Magnet Academy students cheered wildly Nov. 13 as the school received brand new jerseys, shorts, cleats and sunglasses from the Los Angeles Rams and Inglewood Mayor James Butts.

The Woodworth-Monroe football team received the special gift through a partnership between the Inglewood Unified School District, the city of Inglewood and the Rams. It was a celebration of community, collaboration and student achievement.

“This is really cool. It feels like a new beginning,” Woodworth-Monroe student Devid Bennett said.

It is a new beginning of sorts for Woodworth-Monroe, which recently enjoyed its first football season in five years. The football players basked in their new gear as they put on their jerseys and posed for pictures alongside the Rams mascot, the mayor and County Administrator Erika Torres.

The school’s volleyball team was also announced and applauded during the event.

Woodworth-Monroe is in its second year as a kindergarten through eighth grade school, a consolidation of Clyde Woodworth Elementary and Monroe Magnet Middle School. The campus is completing upgrades that include a modular classroom building, a new library and overall site improvements.

“We are a school that is building to create the optimal learning environment for students to reach their full potential,” Woodworth-Monroe Principal Stuart Caldwell said. “Part of the building process is collaborating with the community to ensure our students are receiving the very best we have to offer.”

The Rams have been a steady partner of the Inglewood Unified School District, providing school supplies and player visits that inspire students to reach for their dreams.

“Today is a celebration of partnership and coming together to give our students the tools they need to thrive,” Torres said. “We are so thankful to the city and the Rams for continually championing our children. When we work together, there are no limits to what we can accomplish.”

Wave Staff Report