Real Street Fest brings hip-hop stars to Anaheim

ANAHEIM —

Real Street Fest: LA’s Home For Hip-Hop

One of LA’s favorite and newest radio stations Real92.3FM, self-proclaimed “LA’s Home For Hip-Hop” proved to be the reigning new hip-hop radio station in LA.

Big Boy from Big Boy’s Neighborhood, JCruz, Jeff Garcia, DJ Lezlee and DJ Lechero from the JCruzShow hosted their very first Real Street Fest. A weekend festival, August 10th and 11th at the Honda Center, presented by iHeartMedia. The festival paid homage to the hottest and latest chart-toppers in the hip-hop world.

Performances from A$AP Rocky, Future, Migos, Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Miguel, Big Sean, Jay Rock, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Blueface, RJMrLA, Danileigh and Doja Cat, to name a few.

Cardi B fan, Jazmin Loya screamed “It’s amazing and it’s so well organized, I’m amazed!”

Alex Samuel “I love black artists and music so I had to come support Big Sean.”

Couple Sophia Diane and Shavar Dawkins came to the festival celebrate his 22nd birthday.

Recently released from a Swedish jail, A$AP Rocky closed Sunday night to eager fans who’ve awaited his release for one month, chanting “F*** Sweden!” This was Rocky’s first performance since his release, Rocky spoke to the crowd about his time. “My experience was crazy, I’m so happy to be here right now! Ya’ll don’t even understand. It was a scary and humbling experience, but God is good, you know what I’m saying? People who ain’t even f*** with me felt sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can’t thank ya’ll enough man, that was crazy, thank you so much. Hip-hop never looked so strong together. We a big

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer