Registration begins for next LAX apprentice program

LOS ANGELES — Officials with the HireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness Program announced that registration is now open for the program’s seventh class.

A mandatory orientation event will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Los Angeles Southwest College. Those who are selected for the program will begin class early next year.

“The HireLAX program prepares its participants to not only qualify for but excel at jobs helping to build the future of Los Angeles and our airport,” said Justin Erbacci, chief operating officer for Los Angeles World Airports, which operates Los Angeles International Airport. “If you or someone you know is thinking about being part of our HireLAX program, sign up to attend the orientation and learn more about how we can help you build the career of a lifetime constructing the airport of the future.”

The HireLAX program is entering its third year, having recently celebrated the placement of its 100th graduate in August. The program is a partnership between the airport, Southwest College and the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.

The workforce development program prepares local residents for skilled craft labor careers to support the multibillion-dollar capital improvement program at LAX through an eight-week course that trains participants in construction best practices, mathematics, physical education, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards and other subjects. All participants are from the city of Los Angeles or the surrounding LAX area.

The program has placed 131 of its 172 graduates, 76%, into jobs over the previous six courses, with a majority of them starting as union apprenticeship participants.

Of the 131 previous graduates, 23.3% have been female, 54.1% identify as African American, 38.4% identify as Hispanic/Latino, 49.4% of graduates come from the program’s impact area (communities immediately adjacent to the airport) and 37.8% of graduates had some form of prior involvement with the criminal justice system.

HireLAX’s orientation will be held in the Little Theater at Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway, Los Angeles. Those planning to attend the mandatory orientation should register at https://hirelax2019-12-14.eventbrite.com.

HireLAX students must be age 17 and a half years or older, and possess both a valid California identification card (e.g., California ID, California Driver’s License) and a valid Social Security card.

Contractors performing work on airport projects must meet or exceed 30% local participation with a workforce that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles. The HireLAX program trains local residents to earn those jobs.

Under the HireLAX framework, program graduates will be connected with union apprenticeship programs and contractors, so they can begin their construction careers at LAX. For example, there are multiple craft positions contractually earmarked for HireLAX graduates on the LAX Automated People Mover and Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility projects, which are part of the LAX Landside Access Modernization Program.

The HireLAX program was developed within the framework of LAWA’s Project Labor Agreement, which is a partnership between the airport, its contractors and the local construction unions. The agreement requires contractors and unions to refer local workers to the project and to conduct outreach to persons who have not previously qualified to be employed on construction projects, especially minorities and women.

A substantial proportion of students who participate in the HireLAX program have experienced hardship, including homelessness or involvement with the criminal justice system.

The airport project labor agreement and the HireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness Program are managed by Pasadena-based Parsons Corporation. Additional support services are provided by the county of Los Angeles and the city of Los Angeles at their America’s Job Centers and WorkSource/YouthSource Centers. Nonprofits Flintridge Center, 2nd Call, and the county of Los Angeles and city of Los Angeles support services network provide comprehensive case management for students and graduates.

