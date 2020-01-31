Residents press airline for answers on fuel dump

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Residents received few new answers Jan. 24 during a town hall meeting at Los Angeles Southwest College regarding a fuel dump over residential areas Jan. 14 by a Delta Airlines flight making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, whose congressional district includes LAX, led residents in questioning a panel which included Delta Vice President Scott Santoro, Los Angeles County Fire Department representatives and public health officials.

Santoro said he couldn’t comment on the details of the dump because of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Federal Aviation Association, but residents pressed him on details like when the jetliner began its dump and when it ended.

Waters, along other members of the Southern California congressional delegation U.S. Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, Nanette Diaz Barragán and Linda T. Sánchez, signed off on a letter to the FAA asking for clear answers to questions such as what are the scenarios when a pilot would be expected to or justified to dump fuel over a populated area? The FAA’s investigation will take a few weeks, but it didn’t indicate an exact date the investigation would conclude and the information released to the public.

Information released by the FAA so far suggests that the plane started dumping fuel at an altitude of about 8,000 feet until it reached an altitude of approximately 2,500 feet. The FAA reported that it did not know the fuel dump had occurred until the plane landed, and that procedures usually call for dumping at an altitude above 4,000 feet.

That altitude ensures that the fuel dissipates before reaching the ground.

Approximately 100,000 pounds of fuel was released before Flight 89 landed back at LAX. However the optimal altitude is only a recommendation. Jetliner pilots are granted full autonomy while remaining in communication with air traffic control to ensure a safe landing. The FAA reported that metal debris was found on the right side engine’s tailpipe.

Tim Walkins, director of the nonprofit Mudtown Farms, which grows produce in the community of Watts, said, “My question is what is the cumulative effect of a fuel dump on an already hyper-polluted community and is this a common practice?”

Walkins and any home farmers were told to dispose of any current crops.

Ana Maria Velez, the mother of students at Ninety-Third Street Elementary School, said she wasn’t satisfied with how the Los Angeles Unified School District handled alerting and informing parents.

Carlos Torres, director of the Los Angeles Unified School District Office of Environmental Health and Safety, said information was sent through Blackboard, an online tool used for communication and course management by many educational institutes.

That did not satisfy Velez.

“Some of us are (digitally) illiterate,” she said. “I didn’t find out about what happened until my kids told me. Some of these kids don’t even go home right away. They go to babysitters first.”

Though the FAA records how many fuel dumps that take place during emergency landings, it does not record where those fuel dumps take place. The FAA reported that fuel was dumped by U.S. airliners in the last three years worldwide.

Santoro assured those in attendance that dumping fuel over populated communities is not a common practice by Delta and that dumping fuel anywhere is a last resort in an emergency. However, despite expressing relief that an accident was averted, Waters said it’s the time to ask for change in how much information is collected on fuel dumps, how communities along flight paths can be alerted of imminent dumps and what the long-term health hazards of being exposed to the chemicals in jet fuel is.

“We’ve become accustomed to living in the flight path of these airplanes and we’ve learned to organize around issues concerning noise, the time these flights start and about the environment,” Waters said.

She also said many of public clinics in local communities will be providing health services for anyone who believes they were affected by the fuel dump.

By Jose Ivan Cazares

Contributing Writer