Restraining orders against Maywood clerk are extended

MAYWOOD — Restraining orders filed against City Clerk Gerardo Mayagoitia on behalf of City Manager Ruben Martinez and other city employees were extended March 22.

The Norwalk Superior Court extended the order that prohibits Mayagoitia from entering the ground floor of City Hall indefinitely without opposition. It also extended an order that prohibits Mayagoitia from approaching city employees who work with Martinez.

Mayor Ramon Medina said Mayagoitia threatened to kick Martinez’s door down and assault him physically. All five City Council members approved the filing of the restraining orders, including City Councilman Eddie De La Riva, who has sided with Mayagoitia in political battles in the past.

De La Riva would not comment on the restraining orders. Medina said Mayagoitia would consistently undermine Martinez and try to order employees who work directly under him to work on other assignments.

Mayagoitia and De La Riva have openly criticized the hiring of Martinez who had no prior administrative experience in government prior to being hired in Maywood. Martinez had recently been laid off from his position as a Boeing project manager when he was offered the job.

“I have nothing to hide,” Mayagoitia said. “[City Council members] are mad because I speak out against corruption.”

Mayagoitia said he is being falsely accused to keep him from doing his job. He has openly accused the council majority of corruption and establishing illegal contracts. City Attorney Michael Montgomery said he isn’t aware of any illegal contracts.

De La Riva is collaborating with in an open investigation by the district attorney’s office to see if Maywood violated the Brown Act, which guarantees the public’s right to attend and participate in local government meetings.

Medina said Mayagoitia and De La Riva’s accusations of corruption are uncalled for and without evidence, and believes they are only bringing negative attention to Maywood.

“[Mayagoitia] has taken things personally against me,” Medina said in Spanish. “He’s impulsive and impossible to work with. I offered him more responsibilities to work closer with him and he started accusing me of trying to bribe him with a job.

“I have nothing against him. I’ve known him for a long time. I know he’s not dangerous,” Medina said. None of the restraining orders prohibit Mayagoitia from approaching Medina. Medina said Mayagoitia has come to his auto shop to try and find proof of illegal activity that doesn’t exist. He also said he has no plans of filing any restraining order to keep Mayagoitia away.

Mayagoitia has neither been to city hall since the order was filed nor has he attended several city council meetings. Although the restraining orders don’t prohibit him from entering the second floor of city hall, which is where the city council meetings are held, Mayagoitia said he does not trust the council majority. He refuses to go to the meetings from fear of being arrested on false pretenses.

The city clerk’s responsibilities include working with all City Council members. City clerks are responsible for assisting candidates in meeting their legal responsibilities before, during and after elections. They are also in charge of making sure the City Council follows federal, state and local laws. Maywood has assigned Rey Cauldron as interim city clerk in Mayagoitia’s absence.

Montgomery emailed Mayagoitia on March 22 to inform him that he will take further legal action if he does not stop accusing the mayor and other city officials of criminal activity. The email says the next order will call into question Mayagoitia’s qualifications to remain in office.

Mayagotia’s term ends in 2020. However, there is also a recall effort to remove him from office.

Mayagoitia has repeatedly sent out emails and text messages saying that he will meet the accusations in court and make his own statements. However, he has not taken any action to hire an attorney.

He insists that as an elected official, Maywood must provide him an attorney.