Righting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs

With the passage of Proposition 64 legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, California has the chance to erase marijuana-related criminal offenses from the records of people who were convicted under previous laws, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas writes. (File photo)

I am, and will remain, concerned that legalizing the sale of marijuana could be detrimental to the health and safety of vulnerable neighborhoods, leading to unintended consequences that cannot be offset by overblown estimates of the profit that commercialization might bring.

Still, I recognize that Proposition 64 offers an opportunity to address at least some of the profound injustices perpetrated by the war on drugs, especially against people of color.

Even though marijuana use is fairly consistent across racial lines, blacks have been four times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession. And their punishment persisted long past the time they spent behind bars, because having a conviction on one’s record made it difficult, if not impossible, to find a job, obtain housing, secure student loans, earn a professional license, etc.

All of those missed opportunities had lasting repercussions, sometimes felt across generations. It also further widened the racial divide, socially and economically.

Proposition 64, approved by state voters in 2016, is not without flaws, but nevertheless carries tremendous potential for righting the wrongs of the past by giving people a chance to start over. It retroactively reduced certain convictions — felonies became misdemeanors, misdemeanors became infractions — and dismissed some convictions altogether.

For youth, it also allowed court records to be destroyed, giving them a clean slate.

Many people, however, remain unaware that they are entitled to legal relief under Proposition 64. Others are deterred by the cumbersome process, which can include having to hire a lawyer to petition the court.

We have an obligation to help them.

Together with Supervisor Hilda Solis, I have authored a motion to create a plan for facilitating the resentencing of minor marijuana convictions in Los Angeles County. The Office of Cannabis Management would collaborate with various county departments and agencies, as well as the courts and community stakeholders, to develop strategies that are timely, accessible and cost-effective.

The motion also seeks to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, particularly racial disparities in law enforcement.

A disturbing pattern has emerged in jurisdictions that legalized marijuana. In Alaska, for example, overall marijuana-related arrests fell post-legalization, but blacks were still arrested 10 times more often than whites. In Washington, D.C. and Colorado, the ratio was closer to 4:1 and 3:1.

Throughout my career, I have made criminal justice reform a priority. I have worked to improve relations between law enforcement and the public they are sworn to protect and serve; to facilitate resentencing under Proposition 47; to create diversion programs for the mentally ill, who should not be in jail in the first place; and to support re-entry programs aimed at helping ex-offenders become productive members of society after serving their time.

Too many lives have already been upended and communities adversely affected by actions that, as of New Year’s Day 2018, are no longer considered crimes in California.

If we, as a society, value justice and improving lives, then we must make the most of correcting wrong-headed criminal justice practices of the past and promote a future that is defined by enlightened accountability.

Mark Ridley-Thomas is a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors representing the Second District.

