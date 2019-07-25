Rodeo introduces next generation of cowboys, cowgirls

CITY OF INDUSTRY — The next generation of black cowgirls and cowboys showcased their talents at the 35th annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at the Industry Hills Expo Center July 20 and 21..

Children participating in the rodeo have the option of competing in junior barrel racing and junior breakaway roping.

Junior barrel racing places a spotlight on the “importance of rider and horse working as a team” and is open to cowgirls only. The rider and her horse work as a team to race around three barrels, creating a pattern as quickly as possible. The contender chases the steer, attempting to remove the decorative ribbon around the steer’s shoulders. When the ribbon is removed, the contestant holds it over her head to signal that she is finished.

The junior breakaway roping event is an “eight-second joust between man and horse.” In this event, calves are given a headstart and riders are responsible for looping a rope around its neck and stopping it.

Each of these events puts stamina, skills and endurance to the test, while also providing youngsters with the experience necessary for cowgirls and cowboys.

Kobi Jones, 13, has been riding since he was 5. He was introduced by his father and plans to continue riding when he gets older, “because it is dangerous and fun.”

Leroy Patterson Jr., a retired bull rider, said, “This is reality right here what we’re doing. It’s a positive thing for children. … They’ve seen all the wrong, I want to let them see all the right.”

Young riders not only have the responsibilities that come along with participating in rodeos. They also have the typical responsibilities of other children their age.

Zaymar Purvis, 9, who has been riding since he was a baby, describes being a cowboy as hard work.

“With the horse, you need to feed it every day, comb it, and do your schoolwork,” Purvis said.

He was introduced to riding by his aunt and is training to ride steers. As his grandfather, Patterson said, “I’m putting some structure into his life. … Your horses and bull riding give you a sense of responsibility.”

Young audience members watched as their peers competed against each another and worked as one with their horses. Loud cheers were heard throughout the stadium as the youth broke new records and did tricks similar to their adult counterparts.

First-time attendee Jahlayah Preston said it is important for the youth to be in the rodeo because it’s a good opportunity for kids to get to know their peers. Ronmara Morse agreed with Preston.

“Kids our age see the kids riding and they will want to do it too. It looks fun.”

Children are present in the rodeo yearly and are carrying on the tradition of riding.

“This is helping to build structure,” Patterson said. “We’re here as family. Everyone is here enjoying their lives and that’s what this is about. We have to return that to our children.”