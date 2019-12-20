Rolling Loud brings top hip-hop acts to Los Angeles

EXPOSITION PARK — For the third year, the world’s largest hip-hop festival Rolling Loud loudly rolled into the Banc of California Stadium Dec. 14 and15.

California favorites currently dominating music charts took the stages to perform to thousands in attendance. Ambjaay, Anderson .Paak, Azjah, Blueface, Boogie, Curren$y, Doja Cat, Kamaiyah, Mozzy, Mustard, OhGeesy, Roddy Ricch, The Game, Tyga, YG and more represented the state.

Country music artist Willie Jones from Shreveport, Louisiana, said, “I came for the vibes. I’m a fan of so many artists here. I’ve met artists that I’ve come here to see. Being an artist myself, I appreciate the art.”

Ferris wheel screams mixed with mosh pit growls could be heard over blaring hip-hop beats and the smell of potent cannabis (aka “loud”) lingered in the air.

Standing on their feet for 11 hours in 50-something degree weather, fans came to express themselves and enjoy their favorite artists.

One girl risked her safety by climbing the gate to avoid the foot traffic and get a bird’s eye view. Some fainted, others were rolled out in a wheelchair. Others simply enjoyed their time with friends.

“Babushka Boi” was a popular fashion trend this year. A$AP Rocky fan Cole Bickers wore a Louis Vuitton headwrap, a trend created by A$AP Rocky.

“I’m a hypebeast and I got the drip,” Bickers said. “A$AP Rocky wears a Babushka and it looks fine, so I do too.”

High Hemp, Verizon and Zen stages were mapped out in a triangular design for festival-goers racing to the next stage through the dark hallways and dirt lots.

Katisha Johnson, from Portsmouth, Virginia, said it was her first Rolling Loud.

“A lot of young people are here, I am excited to see Chance The Rapper and Da Baby.”

Paper Route Key Marquis D. from Memphis, Tennessee, said, “I’m having a ball and I’m working here with my friend Young Dolph. This is my second time and I’m meeting a lot of good people and networking.”

Student Nayelle Chavez from Boyle Heights excitedly said, “I waited for more than four hours at the High Hemp Stage to see Playboy Carti. He was good.”

YG fans Sabrina Rocha and Jasmine Lauchu of Santa Clarita said, “This is our first Rolling Loud. It’s amazing and dope. The alcohol rules are a little strict [and] VIP could be a little more lit.”

A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Dom Kennedy, Future and Ski Mask The Slump God closed out the nights with pyrotechnics and fireworks.

Megan Thee Stallion, Young Dolph, Playboy Carti, DaniLeigh, YK Osiris, Lil Mosey, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Lil uzi Vert, Kodie Shane and Wale also performed.

Different artists paid respects to late Rolling Loud legends Nipsey Hussle, XXX Tentacion, Juice Wrld, Mac Miller and Lil Peep. Their memory lives on at each Rolling Loud festival through art dedications and moments of silence.