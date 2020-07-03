Rx REPORT: Doctor contracted COVID-19 in hospital

Rain or shine, when scientist and researcher Bilal Qizilbash is not conducting cancer research, he feeds the homeless in Jackson, Mississippi. His work was sidelined when he contracted COVID-19.

Before COVID-19, the Jackson, Mississippi community was hungry. Known as the center of the U.S. food desert, one in five people in Jackson go hungry daily, which is the highest rate in the country. The population is estimated at 160,000.

When the outbreak of COVID-19 consumed the United States and people were emptying grocery stores in a panic, Bilal Qizilbash knew that people in Jackson would be hit even harder. Through his “R U Hungry” nonprofit program. Quizibash secured 17,000 pounds of food to counter food insecurity.

“R U Hungry,” operates under Qizilbash’s nonprofit Draw a Smile Foundation.

“As of April 2020, we provided 30,000 meals to the homeless community in my adopted hometown of Jackson, Mississippi,” said Qizibash who is originally from Queens, New York. “Many of them are living in a local gym where we feed about 1,100 families a week.”

Qizilbash had stopped personally feeding the homeless when he contracted COVID-19.

ML: Since COVID-19 hit Mississippi, how have things changed?

BQ: I am conscious about health and during food distribution my team and I also wore masks and gloves to keep everyone safe. COVID-19 was especially a big concern since many of the population here are homeless and hygiene is a challenge.

ML: Despite all your precautions, you contracted the virus. How?

BQ: My story is a little unique. I am 33 years old and asthmatic. However, I went to the hospital originally complaining of pain in my abdomen. I was there over a week with no symptoms and a steady temperature. After tests, the medical team discovered two benign tumors pressing on a network of my nerves. Emergency surgery was conducted to remove the two tumors.

After the surgery, I had a fever of over 100 degrees, my entire body ached and my throat hurt. I was told by the admitting doctor that these were normal post-surgery issues and because I had a breathing tube down my throat while in surgery was the explanation of why my throat hurt. My fever continued for about two days until they were able to resolve it and discharged me.

After returning home to recover, my fever returned to 102-103 degrees for three days straight. I was experiencing tremendous body aches and decided to go back to the emergency room as these symptoms did not seem to fit within the normal realm of post-surgery.

When I went to the ER, they realized I was sick enough that they were going to have to admit me, but they didn’t have enough beds and wanted to transfer me to a sister hospital. They also realized that no one had ever tested me for COVID-19 since I started experiencing the fevers or had my surgery, which at that point had been two weeks. This time, I demanded to be tested for COVID-19.

ML: Tell me about the testing procedure.

BQ: The nurse took a long swab up my nose. It felt like they were scratching my brain. It was incredibly painful, probably more so because my body was already so sore and achy.

The nurse actually informed me that other patients had punched and hit her during the procedure because it is so uncomfortable and painful. And in my case, they messed up the first test and had to do another.

Once I tested positive, I was told there was nothing they could do. They wanted to send me home. I was so confused since they were just about to admit me and then suddenly I was going home. They told me if my oxygen levels drop below 84% to return to the ER.

I responded, “how the heck am I supposed to know what my oxygen levels are at home?”

ML: What happened next?

BQ: While home, I kept getting sleepier and sleepier. Luckily, my sister was home and noticed I was resting more than normal and continued to check on me while I was sleeping in my room.

She noticed my lips turned blue and called 911 and asked the ambulance to take me to the best hospital in Mississippi and they took me to Baptist Hospital. There I spent most of my time in the ICU and the entire team was great. I was put on oxygen and continued to get worse and almost didn’t make it, but I underwent three experimental treatments, Tocilizumab, Convalescent plasma, and Remdesivir.

My immune system went into overdrive and was filling my lungs with fluid which is what was killing me.

ML: Did you self-isolate?

BQ: I did while I was home post-surgery and then was in the hospital for about a month trying to get well.

ML: How did you cope with the quarantine?

BQ: I spent most of my time in the ICU at the hospital. I was in so much pain and struggling to breathe, I couldn’t focus on much else. I didn’t eat solid food for two weeks and I lost 40 pounds during that time.

There was a point I really struggled to breathe in the middle of the night and my stats dropped precipitously and I thought I may die. I said a quick prayer and thanked God for a good life. The doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are amazing because they rushed in and helped stabilize me.

ML: When did you feel better?

BQ: They threw everything at me except for the kitchen sink. So we don’t know which experimental treatment could have helped. At one point they gave me IV steroids, which helped. I underwent three experimental treatments. The Remsidivir treatment was the most painful. I hated and dreaded those 30 minutes. I could feel as the treatment entered my veins and it felt like I was being injected with shards of glass/crystals. Shortly after the Remsidivir treatment, I started to experience joint pain as well.

Once I was past the virus, I was dealing with the fallout of the virus, which I am still dealing with now. My lungs are still filled with fluid, which is very painful.

However, I was told I am one of the lucky ones because I sustained no permanent organ damage, no scar tissue in my lungs. They did find air going into the smallest part of my lungs, but there is a ton of irritation as I am healing.

ML: Are you donating plasma?

BQ: I have been asked to donate my plasma and am doing so as I would like to do anything possible to help someone else along and possibly survive.

ML: Are you still susceptible to the COVID-19 when the second wave hits?

BQ: This is the big unknown. Anyone that gives a definitive answer to such a question is either unaware of how this works or is in denial. It is possible I could have developed an immunity, but if the virus mutates, as they often do, it is anyone’s guess.

Regardless of all the pain I have experienced, and I am still experiencing, I am grateful for it because I lived to talk about.

Have a question to ask a medical profession? Contact newsdesk@wavepublications.com

Marie Y. Lemelle is the founder of www.platinumstarpr.com and a film producer. She can be reached at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com. Follow her on Instagram.