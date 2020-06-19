Rx REPORT: Doctor talks quarantine, cravings and feeding windows

Editor’s Note: Rx Report is a weekly Q&A column tackling questions about COVID-19 and other community health and wellness issues. This week we’re talking with Dr. Ian K. Smith, well-known TV personality and best-selling author.

The coronavirus pandemic changed the way people eat, exercise, and make decisions. When COVID-19 hit, people hoarded food, toilet paper and other essentials. Until a vaccine or cure is found, staying healthy and eating better is another line of defense against the virus.

The medical community agrees that building the immune system is critical to fighting the virus. If processed, high sodium foods, excess industrially raised meats, refined sugar, dairy, refined grains and vegetable oils are in your pantry and fast-food orders, you are potentially opening the door to contracting diseases and viruses.

National health expert Dr. Ian K. Smith who has dedicated his professional life to motivating people toward eating fresh, healthy foods, responds to the call of action for a healthier America in this inugural Rx Report Q&A.

Tell us how COVID-19 has changed the way we eat.

Covid-19 has altered our eating habits and patterns in many ways. It has not only affected what we’ve been eating, but also how we’re eating.

Food access for many has been heavily restricted and many are turning to foods high in fat, sugar and calories for comfort. There has been an abundance of anecdotal reports of dramatic weight gain over these last several months.

It also hasn’t helped that fitness facilities have been shut down and at-home exercise equipment has not been readily available to many. People, unfortunately, are also doing a lot of mindless eating, where they are just eating to be eating because the food is there, and they are around it much longer than they typically are in normal times.

People also have had limited outdoor activities for obvious reasons, and that also is contributing to the increased food consumption.

What is the Quarantine 15?

So many people were sending me messages on social media about all the weight they were gaining because they had limited access to exercise facilities, and they were continually eating while being quarantined in their homes. It was analogous to the Freshman 15 (which is not actually true that most gain a full 15 pounds, but the name and concept has stuck).

The weight gain for many sheltered-in-place has been real and still is a serious concern for many who have had their routines disrupted by the pandemic and the necessary safety guidelines put in place. I wanted to raise awareness about this weight gain and share with people ways they could prevent it from happening or reverse some of the unwanted pandemic effects by helping them focusing on understanding the starting place is mind over weight.

Cravings are a big culprit to mindless eating. What are some of the triggers?

Cravings are chemically mediated in the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is part of the pleasure-reward pathway.

When you eat something you like, your brain releases dopamine, which travels from the middle portion of the brain to areas in the front. It helps you remember what it was that gave you such satisfaction. So when you think about that food again or smell it or see it, dopamine is released, and you are now triggered to acquire and eat that food.

You now have a craving. But that’s very different from hunger. Hunger is a deeply physiologic need where your body is saying that it needs food for nutrients and energy. Hunger doesn’t go away until you satisfy the physiological need.

How long will cravings last?

Cravings will typically only last 15-20 minutes and if you can outlast them, they will go away. In my new book, “Mind Over Weight,” I talk about the various methods one can employ to beat a craving, including participating in something physical like gardening or exercising or engaging in something like reading, writing or watching a video. My book also discusses various swaps you can make in the event you can’t outlast the craving and you end up giving into them.

How do you satisfy sugary and salty cravings?

The trick is to satisfy the craving with foods that are tasty, healthy and not loaded with calories. Some potential swaps for sugar/sweet cravings are dark chocolate containing at least 70% cocoa, sweet potatoes or chocolate covered fruit like strawberries, blueberries or bananas. To satisfy salty cravings, choose sea salt crackers and nut butter, edamame with a light sprinkle of sea salt, tomatoes with crumbled feta cheese and olive oil.

For people who don’t like broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale or have difficulty digesting it, what are other nutritious choices?

There are other options such as asparagus, green beans and watercress. Other healthy leafy greens that are loaded with fiber and important vitamins and minerals include cabbage, spinach, and Swiss chard.

What should people do that is not the typical “eat right, get the body moving?” What is another approach to avoid gaining weight during quarantine?

Intermittent fasting is a tremendously effective way to prevent weight gain, especially during quarantine. There is a tremendous amount of scientific research that shows that it can help you lose weight, reduce belly fat, and decrease insulin resistance among other things such as slowing dementia-related symptoms and improving certain cognitive functions.

Combining cleaner eating with Intermittent fasting is even more productive and it can produce a broad array of results from lower blood pressure, blood sugar levels and improving your cholesterol profile.

Intermittent fasting does not mean that you will be starving and not eating.

You can still eat three meals and a couple of snacks per day, but you just eat them during what’s called a “feeding window,” which is a time you determine is when you will be eating all of your food and drinking your caloric beverages. Then you have a fasting window where you will not eat food or drink any liquids with calories. This alternating daily sequence and consistency are critical for success.

So many people have different dietary needs. What is a recommended healthy grocery list for people who are celiac disease sufferers; IBS sufferers; vegan; vegetarian or pescatarian?

If someone suffers from celiac, they are allergic to a certain protein and should eat gluten-free foods. Things like fresh fruits, all fresh vegetables, olives, potatoes, beans, lentils and peas, all fresh fish and shellfish, all frozen fish, and shellfish with no additives/sauces. All fresh and frozen meats and poultry with no breading or additives, eggs, tofu, all nuts and seeds except rye and barley. All pure herbs, pure spices. Avoid foods that contain gluten.

There are a few examples of some of the foods that are safe to eat for IBS sufferers. I suggest foods like broccoli, carrots, green beans, potato, zucchini, blueberries, cantaloupe, grapes, pineapple, strawberry, beef, chicken, pork, turkey, canned tuna, salmon, lobster, shrimp, brown rice/whole grain rice, peanuts, popcorn, pretzels, almond milk, lactose free milk, butter, cheddar, mozzarella, eggs, lactose free yogurt, all fresh herbs and spices, avocado oil, canola oil, olive oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, vegetable oil, maple syrup, mustard, peanut butter, soy sauce, mayonnaise.

For vegans, stay away from all animal products and dairy. Vegans can eat all fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen, such as celery, cucumbers, snap peas, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado, zucchini, mushrooms, squash, asparagus, kale, garlic, baby kale, baby spinach, salad mixes, spinach, corn, broccoli, stir-fry mixes, 100% whole wheat bread, tortillas, English muffins, bagels, pasta, oatmeal (quick, rolled, or steel-cut), brown rice, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, black beans, lentils, veggie burgers, edamame chickpeas, hummus, dark chocolate, olives, olives, sesame oil, olive oil, canola oil, almonds, walnuts, cashews, sunflower seeds, pecans chia seeds

For vegetarians, no meat, poultry or fish. Good vegetarian suggestions are avocado, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, rolled oats, natural peanut butter, and any of the above on the vegan list.

Pescatarians can eat all varieties of seafoods along with vegetables such as spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, kale, onions, peppers, swiss chard, sweet potatoes, mixed greens, avocados. They can pair with all fruits, herbs and spices, nuts and seeds, oatmeal, quinoa, rice pasta, beans, lentils and legumes, quinoa or rice pasta, and black beans.

For more healthy food tips, follow Dr. Smith on Instagram: @DoctorIanSmith and Twitter: @DrIanSmith and Facebook: Dr.IanKSmith

Have a question to ask a medical profession? Contact newsroom@wavepublication.com.

Marie Y. Lemelle, is the founder of www.platinumstarpr.com and a film producer. She can be reached at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com. Follow her on Instagram@platinumstarpr.