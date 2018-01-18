SALUTE TO A DREAMER: Thousands pay tribute to MLK Jr. during Kingdom Day Parade

LOS ANGELES — Carol Roberts had the privilege to march alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other legendary leaders in the civil rights movement such as Andrew Young, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Julian Bond.

“He stood for equality amongst all men, no matter what your nationality, your age, your sexual orientation,” Roberts said of King Jan. 15 as she watched the 33rd annual Kingdom Day Parade go past her on Crenshaw Boulevard.

“He thought everyone was equal,” Roberts said. “I had an opportunity to march with him. It was uplifting.”

Roberts went on to add that what King and other civil rights leaders were fighting back in the 1950s and 1960s, still resonates still today.

“It’s very important. It’s very relevant,” Roberts said. “We, as African Americans, and anyone of color or a marginalized member of society, we should embrace those ideas and try to bring them forward to the next generation.”

Roberts was joined by thousands of Angelenos who turned out under sunny skies for the annual salute to King.

It’s been nearly 50 years since April 4, 1968, the day an assassin’s bullet took the life of King in a Memphis, Tennessee motel.

California’s U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris served as grand marshal of the parade, whose theme, “When They Go Low, We Go High,” was inspired by a comment by then-first lady Michelle Obama during a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention about what she told her daughters about how to deal with “someone who is cruel or acts like a bully.”

There were more than 150 units in the parade — floats, bands, equestrian units and dance and martial arts groups — involving more than 3,000 people, according to Adrian Dove, the parade’s president and CEO.

“Every year it gets bigger and stronger,” Dove told ABC7 as he rode in the parade. “And this year, because of what’s happening in Washington and a lot of places, we are feeling a resurgence of going back to what it was. I was there working with Dr. King back then, registering voters, and I feel that same mood coming back.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti also made reference to the nation’s political climate, expressing outrage over vulgar comments about African nations allegedly made by President Donald Trump during a White House meeting last week.

“This is an awesome parade, and it reminds us that it isn’t just about marking history, we’ve got to make history — ending homelessness, standing up against the sort of racism we saw at the highest levels this week, standing up for our immigrants and including everybody,” Garcetti told Channel 7, which broadcast the parade live.

The parade included entries marking last month’s 100th anniversary of the birth of Tom Bradley, Los Angeles’ lone black mayor; the upcoming science fantasy adventure film “A Wrinkle in Time”; the Cathedral City High School Ballet Folklorico Dance Group; and the Korea Eung HWA Dance Company from Seoul, South Korea.

South Los Angeles Assemblyman Mike A. Gipson said King’s legacy lives through this generation.

“Dr. King means legacy, it means … it’s a clarifying call for all of us in America to stand up and speak truth to power, and say, we will no longer be regulated to the back of the bus,” Gipson said. “The White House cannot put us in the back of the bus. We have to stand up and make sure that Dr. King’s dream continues to live on.”

When it comes to living out that legacy, local high school bands like Compton’s Centennial High School, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, dignitaries such as U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, state Sen. Steve Bradford, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Los Angeles City Councilmen Herb Wesson and Curren Price, and California State Board of Equalization member Jerome Horton all came out to enjoy the festivities and to celebrate King’s memories with thousands of parade attendees.

Actors Kym Whitley, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jussie Smollett and Natalie Portman made the trek as well. One of the original Soul Train dancers, Sheila “The Diva,” who danced and pranced her way down the streets with some of her other cohorts, said King meant a lot to her to see the man’s courage in the face of ever-present danger.

“He was an awesome, wonderful man who stood up for us,” Sheila said. “It was a sad day when they assassinated him. There was a reason for that, but God doesn’t make any mistakes.”

KTLA 5 co-host Chris Schauble said King’s turn to non-violent responses to accomplish the mission of equality for people of color in the wake of heavy violence is where the civil rights leader made his biggest impact.

“The best part about the legacy that I’m particularly proud of is he was non-violent,” Schauble said. “We’ve almost come full circle. And how we view it will dictate how progress is made. If we can do it through the ballot box, and in a non-violent way, history will be on our side.”

City News Service also contributed to this story